Giants third baseman Evan Longoria to have finger surgery

The Associated Press

March 28, 2022, 10:51 PM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria is scheduled for surgery Tuesday to repair a ligament in his right index finger.

The team announced Monday night that the veteran infielder would undergo the procedure in Los Angeles, performed by Dr. Steven Shin. A timeline for his return isn’t immediately clear because Longoria must keep the finger immobilized for at least 10 days after surgery before he is re-evaluated.

Longoria, 36, was limited to 81 games last season for the 107-win NL West champions because of a sprained left shoulder he injured July 5 in a collision with shortstop Brandon Crawford.

Longoria batted .261 with 13 homers and 46 RBIs. San Francisco traded for Kris Bryant during the season to give the club depth at third base given Longoria’s absence. Bryant signed with Colorado this offseason.

MLB News | Sports

