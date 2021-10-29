Coronavirus News: FDA authorizes vaccine for kids | Masks back in Montgomery County? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » MLB News » Braves pitching no-hitter thru…

Braves pitching no-hitter thru 6 vs Astros in World Series

The Associated Press

October 29, 2021, 10:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves starter Ian Anderson and reliever A.J Minter have combined on a no-hitter through six innings against the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series.

Anderson was pulled after five innings. The 23-year-old rookie threw 76 pitches.

Minter worked the sixth, protecting Atlanta’s 1-0 lead Friday night at Truist Park. Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and the Houston batters haven’t come close to a hit.

There has been just one no-hitter in World Series history, a perfect game by Don Larsen of the New York Yankees against the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1956.

Anderson walked three, struck out four and hit a batter, throwing only 39 strikes. It was 49 degrees, misty and windy at the outset — earlier this year, the right-hander from upstate New York near Albany said cold weather didn’t bother him.

The only rookie starter to go longer with a no-hit bid in the World Series was Jeff Tesreau of the New York Giants in 1912 against the Boston Red Sox. Tris Speaker broke it up with a one-out triple in the sixth.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Other Sports News | Sports

Senators say 6 to 9 years for DoD sexual assault overhaul is too long

Federal Employees of the Year: Sammies awardees were early architects of COVID vaccines

OPM preparing more telework, remote work guidance for agencies, Ahuja says

A simple user agreement is changing how the Air Force looks at software

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up