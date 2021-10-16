Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Atlanta will play Los Angeles in the opening game of the NLCS

The Associated Press

October 16, 2021, 3:05 AM

Atlanta Braves (88-73, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (106-56, second in the NL West)

Atlanta; Saturday, 8:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: TBD Dodgers: Max Fried

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers +110, Braves -131; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Max Fried and Los Angeles will play Atlanta in Game 1 of the NLCS.

The Dodgers were 58-23 in home games in 2021. Los Angeles has a team slugging percentage of .358 this postseason, Will Smith leads them with a mark of .667, including four extra base hits and three RBIs.

The Braves posted a record of 46-35 away from home in 2021. Atlanta has hit four home runs this postseason, Freddie Freeman has accounted for one of them en route to posting a slugging percentage of .615.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner leads the Dodgers with 195 hits and has 77 RBIs.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 77 extra base hits and is slugging .488.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 9-1, .281 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Braves: 8-2, .245 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Sheldon Neuse: (undisclosed).

Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Adam Duvall: (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

