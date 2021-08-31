CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. House GOP members fight school mask mandates | Fairfax Co. schools update | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » MLB News » Milwaukee Brewers to visit…

Milwaukee Brewers to visit the San Francisco Giants

The Associated Press

August 31, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Milwaukee Brewers (80-52, first in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (84-47, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (8-7, 2.44 ERA, .93 WHIP, 177 strikeouts) Giants: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Milwaukee will face off on Tuesday.

The Giants are 42-20 on their home turf. San Francisco has slugged .434 this season. Brandon Crawford leads the club with a .513 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 19 home runs.

The Brewers are 44-23 in road games. Milwaukee has slugged .398 this season. Avisail Garcia leads the team with a .492 slugging percentage, including 41 extra-base hits and 24 home runs.

The Brewers won the last meeting 3-1. Corbin Burnes recorded his ninth victory and Jace Peterson went 3-for-3 with a double for Milwaukee. Jose Alvarez took his second loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Bryant leads the Giants with 51 extra base hits and is batting .267.

Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 115 hits and has 65 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .211 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Brewers: 6-4, .234 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Giants: Alex Wood: (undisclosed), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Anthony DeSclafani: (undisclosed), Johnny Cueto: (undisclosed), Tyler Beede: (back), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Donovan Solano: (health protocols), Evan Longoria: (hand).

Brewers: Angel Perdomo: (back), Freddy Peralta: (shoulder), Jandel Gustave: (covid-19), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (hip), Tyrone Taylor: (oblique), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Eduardo Escobar: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Entry-level tech talent the focus of GSA's new Digital Corps fellowship

TSP satisfaction remains high, but participants have ideas on how it can improve

DHS S&T looks to boost tech transfer by fostering new startup companies

New cyber maturity model to push agencies to have more visibility into incidents

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up