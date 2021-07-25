2020 Olympics: US men's basketball loses to France | Swimmer Chase Kalisz wins first US gold | Sunday gold medal roundup | Meet the DC region's Olympians
Home » MLB News » With wife at Olympics,…

With wife at Olympics, Reed claimed by Rays from Dodgers

The Associated Press

July 25, 2021, 8:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jake Reed switched teams while his wife was with the U.S. softball team at the Olympics.

The 28-year-old reliever was claimed off waivers by the Tampa Bay Rays from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday and optioned to Triple-A Durham.

Reed, a right-hander with a submarine delivery, made his major league debut on July 6 and had a 3.38 ERA in five relief appearances and one start. He was designated for assignment on Wednesday by the Dodgers.

Janie Reed is the starting left fielder and No. 2 hitter on the U.S. team, which plays Japan for the softball gold medal on Tuesday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Other Sports News | Sports

First look at Senate NDAA adds $35B to DoD, takes all nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

VA, AFGE settle longstanding official time, legal disputes

Agencies begin setting tentative reentry dates for federal employees

Pentagon faces political battle to retire old weapons systems — and some newer ones

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up