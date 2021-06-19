CORONAVIRUS: Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site | Library of Congress set to reopen | Universal primary care system for Prince George’s Co. | Life expectancy drops | Area vaccination numbers
Rockies, streaking Tapia set for matchup with Brewers

The Associated Press

June 19, 2021, 3:07 AM

Milwaukee Brewers (38-32, second in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (30-41, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (4-5, 3.62 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Rockies: Austin Gomber (6-5, 3.54 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -107, Brewers -109; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado’s Tapia puts 15-game hit streak on the line against Brewers.

The Rockies are 25-14 on their home turf. The Colorado offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the league. Yonathan Daza leads the team with a mark of .330.

The Brewers are 18-14 on the road. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .208 batting average as a team this season, last in the league. Omar Narvaez leads the team with a mark of .312.

The Rockies won the last meeting 6-5. Jhoulys Chacin notched his first victory and Brendan Rodgers went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI for Colorado. Devin Williams took his first loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 43 RBIs and is batting .254.

Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with 38 RBIs and is batting .235.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 6-4, .267 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .192 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), German Marquez: (cramps), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jon Gray: (elbow), Mychal Givens: (back), Chris Owings: (left thumb), Matt Adams: (elbow).

Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), Dylan File: (elbow), Tyrone Taylor: (shoulder), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

