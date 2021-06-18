CORONAVIRUS: National Mall fields reopen in July | DC DMV walk-in service to return | Va. pharmacies expand hours | Area vaccination numbers
Diamondbacks look to break 14-game slide against Dodgers

The Associated Press

June 18, 2021, 3:07 AM

Los Angeles Dodgers (41-27, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (20-50, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Trevor Bauer (6-5, 2.64 ERA, .95 WHIP, 111 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Caleb Smith (2-2, 3.61 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup as losers of their last 14 games.

The Diamondbacks are 6-20 against opponents from the NL West. Arizona has slugged .378 this season. Andrew Young leads the team with a mark of .588.

The Dodgers have gone 17-8 against division opponents. The Los Angeles pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 3.20, Julio Urias paces the staff with a mark of 3.54.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 3-2. Victor Gonzalez earned his first victory and Albert Pujols went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Merrill Kelly registered his fifth loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 15 home runs and has 44 RBIs.

Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 28 extra base hits and is batting .249.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 0-10, .214 batting average, 7.61 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .264 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Madison Bumgarner: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).

Dodgers: Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Yoshi Tsutsugo: (calf), Cody Bellinger: (hamstring), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Max Muncy: (oblique).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

