Tigers agree to minor league deal with Peralta

The Associated Press

February 19, 2021, 3:43 PM

DETROIT (AP) — The Tigers have agreed to a minor league contract with right-hander Wily Peralta.

Detroit said Friday that Peralta will receive an invite to major league spring training.

The 31-year-old Peralta hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since 2019, when he was 2-4 with a 5.80 ERA in 42 relief appearances for Kansas City. He had 14 saves for the Royals the year before that.

Detroit general manager Al Avila said earlier in the week that the Tigers were still looking to add more pitching, and that at least one more starter would be ideal. Peralta has made 120 big league starts, although his most recent one was in 2017 with Milwaukee.

