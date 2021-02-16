CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. vaccine update | Va. officials push for in-person school | DC-region test results
Indians sign reliever Blake Parker to minor league deal

The Associated Press

February 16, 2021, 4:27 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Indians could be adding another veteran arm to their bullpen after signing Blake Parker to a minor league contract on Tuesday.

Parker’s deal includes an invitation to training camp in Arizona, where Cleveland will try to upgrade its relief corps to complement a solid starting staff.

The 35-year-old Parker spent the past two seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies. In 14 games last season, the right-hander went 3-0 with a 2.81 ERA. He has also pitched for the Cubs, Mariners, Yankees, Angels and Twins in eight major league seasons.

Parker has 34 career saves in 303 games. He’s 14-10 with a 3.52 ERA since breaking in with Chicago in 2012.

At this point, the Indians will have 14 non-roster invitees in camp, which opens this week.

