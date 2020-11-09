Jackie Robinson NL Rookie of the Year Award Votes

First-, second- and third-place votes and total points on a 5-3-1 basis.
|Player
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Tot
|Devin Williams, Brewers
|14
|6
|7
|95
|Alec Bohm, Phillies
|9
|8
|5
|74
|Jake Cronenworth, Padres
|6
|12
|8
|74
|Tony Gonsolin, Dodgers
|1
|1
|3
|11
|Dustin May, Dodgers
|–
|2
|2
|8
|Ke’Bryan Hayes, Pirates
|–
|1
|2
|5
|Andres Gimenez, Mets
|–
|–
|1
|1
|Sixto Sanchez, Marlins
|–
|–
|1
|1
|Ian Anderson, Braves
|–
|–
|1
|1
