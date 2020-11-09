CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 outlook for DC area | Charles Co. weighs tougher restrictions | Latest results across the region
Jackie Robinson NL Rookie of the Year Award Votes

The Associated Press

November 9, 2020, 9:16 PM

First-, second- and third-place votes and total points on a 5-3-1 basis.

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Tot
Devin Williams, Brewers 14 6 7 95
Alec Bohm, Phillies 9 8 5 74
Jake Cronenworth, Padres 6 12 8 74
Tony Gonsolin, Dodgers 1 1 3 11
Dustin May, Dodgers 2 2 8
Ke’Bryan Hayes, Pirates 1 2 5
Andres Gimenez, Mets 1 1
Sixto Sanchez, Marlins 1 1
Ian Anderson, Braves 1 1

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

