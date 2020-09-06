All Times EDT East Division W L Pct Tampa Bay 28 13 .683 Toronto 22 18 .550 New York 21…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct Tampa Bay 28 13 .683 Toronto 22 18 .550 New York 21 19 .525 Baltimore 19 21 .475 Boston 14 28 .333

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct Chicago 26 15 .634 Cleveland 25 15 .625 Minnesota 25 17 .595 Detroit 18 20 .474 Kansas City 14 27 .341

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct Oakland 23 14 .622 Houston 21 19 .525 Seattle 18 22 .450 Los Angeles 17 25 .405 Texas 13 26 .333

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

East Division

W L Pct Atlanta 24 16 .600 Philadelphia 19 17 .528 Miami 17 18 .486 New York 19 22 .463 Washington 14 25 .359

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct Chicago 23 18 .561 St. Louis 17 15 .531 Milwaukee 18 21 .462 Cincinnati 18 23 .439 Pittsburgh 13 26 .333

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct Los Angeles 30 13 .698 San Diego 25 17 .595 Colorado 21 20 .512 San Francisco 20 21 .488 Arizona 15 26 .366

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Oakland 8, San Diego 4

Miami 7, Tampa Bay 3

Minnesota 4, Detroit 3

L.A. Angels 10, Houston 9, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 3

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 3

Boston 9, Toronto 8

Seattle 5, Texas 3

L.A. Angels 7, Houston 6, 7 innings, 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 1

Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 8, Kansas City 2

Detroit 10, Minnesota 8

Toronto 10, Boston 8

Seattle 4, Texas 3

San Diego 5, Oakland 3

L.A. Angels 9, Houston 5

Monday’s Games

Detroit (Fulmer 0-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Allard 0-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 1-1) at Washington (Scherzer 3-2), 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-1) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-1), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2) at Toronto (Ryu 3-1), 6:37 p.m.

Houston (Javier 4-1) at Oakland (Montas 2-3), 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 6:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Oakland 8, San Diego 4

St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Miami 7, Tampa Bay 3

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 1

Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 2

Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 3

Washington 10, Atlanta 4

St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Francisco 4, Arizona 3

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Mets 14, Philadelphia 1

Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4, 10 innings

Atlanta 10, Washington 3

Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 2

San Francisco 4, Arizona 2

San Diego 5, Oakland 3

St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 3

Colorado 7, L.A. Dodgers 6

Monday’s Games

Miami (Ureña 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-1), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Oviedo 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 1-1) at Washington (Scherzer 3-2), 6:05 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 1-0) at San Francisco (Gausman 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-1) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.