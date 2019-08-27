There’s a new Harper in town: Bryce, Kayla welcome baby boy

The Philadelphia Phillies right fielder and his wife, Kayla, welcomed Krew Aron Harper into the world on Thursday.

Bryce Harper is a father!

The couple made the announcement Monday, posting the same photo on both their Instagram feeds: “Krew Aron Harper, 8.22.19, 7 lbs. 9 ounces, 19 inches.”

Harper homered with two outs in the eighth in his first game back from paternity leave on Monday night, helping boost the Phillies to a 6-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“Everybody just said, ‘Congratulations,’” Harper told MLB.com after Monday’s game.

“It’s pretty cool to be able to have a team that texts me the day of (the birth) and things like that. Texting them pictures and the name and weight and all that kind of stuff — just having them reach out to me and my wife, to be a part of an organization like that, it’s pretty awesome.”

