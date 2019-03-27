2019 MLB Predictions

With the 2019 MLB season upon us, the WTOP sports staff takes its best crack at telling you what the future will hold this year.

The baseball season wouldn’t be officially ready to begin without writers from around the country staking their reputations on predictions they’ll inevitably get at least partially wrong. Well, we’re no different here.

But our predictions go beyond simple wins and losses. Who will be the more prodigious slugger: Bryce Harper or Juan Soto? Will Max Scherzer regain his Cy Young throne? Which teams are up, which are down, and which will end up on top when it’s all said and done in November? Click through the slides below to see where the WTOP sports department landed on all that and more.

What will the Nationals’ record be and where will they finish in the division? Will they make the playoffs? J. Brooks, sports anchor: 88-74, third, no Chris Cichon, sports anchor: 94-68, first, yes Noah Frank, sports editor: 90-72, second, yes Mike McMearty, news and program director: 97-65, first, yes Dave Preston, sports anchor: 90-72, second, yes George Wallace, sports director: 89-73, first, yes (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

