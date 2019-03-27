202
Home » MLB News » 2019 MLB Predictions

2019 MLB Predictions

By Noah Frank | @NoahFrankWTOP March 27, 2019 12:15 am 03/27/2019 12:15am
Share

The baseball season wouldn’t be officially ready to begin without writers from around the country staking their reputations on predictions they’ll inevitably get at least partially wrong. Well, we’re no different here.

But our predictions go beyond simple wins and losses. Who will be the more prodigious slugger: Bryce Harper or Juan Soto? Will Max Scherzer regain his Cy Young throne? Which teams are up, which are down, and which will end up on top when it’s all said and done in November? Click through the slides below to see where the WTOP sports department landed on all that and more.

Related Stories

 

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
bryce harper Juan Soto Max Scherzer MLB News noah frank Sports Washington Nationals Washington, DC Sports
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
2019 cherry blossoms
Opening Day at Nats Park
40 years ago: Three Mile Island
Today in History: March 30
Meet the 2019 Washington Nationals
Robert E. Lee's home for sale
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
Celebrity birthdays March 17-23
Remembering Exxon Valdez oil spill
What to buy in March
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
2019 local deaths of note
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
6th deadliest tornado in US history
Celebrity deaths
March Entertainment Guide
Red carpet fashion
Academy Award winners
February snow
Westminster Kennel Club dog show
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
New York Fashion Week 2019
WTOP gets top-notch new home
Northam under fire over photo
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Longest government shutdown in US history
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600