Memorial Day in DC: Events across the city set to honor veterans

Memorial Day is here to kick off the unofficial start of summer, and many Americans are taking the chance to travel and spend time with friends.

But, at the center of Memorial Day, veterans and people across the country are also taking the chance to mourn those who’ve died in the line of duty. There are a number of events taking place in D.C. to commemorate the sacrifice of U.S. soldiers.

Despite the lifting of many pandemic restrictions, some traditions will still look a little different, with limited or no in-person attendance. Public transit will be closed or have altered hours on Monday, so plan trips accordingly.

WTOP’s Acacia James contributed to this report.