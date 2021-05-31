Memorial Day in DC: Events across the city set to honor veterans

Memorial Day is here to kick off the unofficial start of summer, and many Americans are taking the chance to travel and spend time with friends.
But, at the center of Memorial Day, veterans and people across the country are also taking the chance to mourn those who’ve died in the line of duty. There are a number of events taking place in D.C. to commemorate the sacrifice of U.S. soldiers.
Despite the lifting of many pandemic restrictions, some traditions will still look a little different, with limited or no in-person attendance. Public transit will be closed or have altered hours on Monday, so plan trips accordingly.
- At 9 a.m., the World War II Memorial will hold a wreath-laying ceremony to pay tribute to the more than 400,000 Americans who died in World War II. The event will be streamed live on the Friends of the World War II Memorial Facebook page. The ceremony is open to the public, but registration is required.
- At 10 a.m., the U.S. Army Military District of Washington will begin a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, during which President Joe Biden will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. That area will be off-limits to the public, but, the cemetery is now open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and volunteers interested in helping Memorial Day Flowers Foundation lay roses at headstones on Memorial Day will meet at 8 a.m.
- President Biden has designated 11 a.m. local time on Memorial Day as a time for people to unite in prayer or reflection.
- At 1 p.m., the Vietnam Veterans Memorial will hold its wreath-laying ceremony. In-person attendance is limited and the event will be streamed live on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund website and on its Facebook page.
- U.S. Congress, by law, has designated 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day as a time for all Americans to observe, in their own way, a National Moment of Remembrance.
- At 5 p.m. local time, the National Memorial Day Parade will air worldwide on the American Forces Network. The parade is being held as a TV-only event this year, with no spectators. Local television networks will broadcast the event Monday starting a 2 p.m.
WTOP’s Acacia James contributed to this report.