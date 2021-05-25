Memorial Day 2021: What’s open, what’s closed

Apart from the usual closures that come during a federal holiday — public school districts, the U.S. Postal Service, banks and federal courts — city and county-run services, from buses to athletic facilities, are also affected. Here's a rundown of what to expect this Memorial Day in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 31, this year, bringing various closings and service disruptions to the D.C. region that residents might want to be aware of.

Apart from the usual closures during a federal holiday — public school districts, the U.S. Postal Service, banks and federal courts — city and county-run services, from buses to athletic facilities, are also affected.

Here’s a rundown of what to expect Monday.

Public transit

Metrobus and Metrorail will operate on a Sunday schedule, with trains running every 12 to 15 minutes on the Red Line and every 15 to 20 minutes on other lines. The Metro will run from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Memorial Day.

There will be no MARC or VRE rail service. Maryland’s commuter buses will not operate either, except for Route 201, which will run only odd-numbered trips on its holiday schedule.

Read below for more details on county buses.

DC

Most government services, including the Department of Motor Vehicles, will be closed on Monday. Nonessential District government employees have the day off.

Trash and recycling in the District will slide to the next day for the rest of the week, as with other state holidays observed on Mondays.

DC Public Libraries will be closed on Monday. Some of the city’s libraries recently resumed limited indoor services; for Memorial Day, residents can still use the system’s online services and virtual programming. For more information, visit DCPL’s website.

Most Smithsonian museums reopened May 21 with free timed passes required for entry, including the American History, African American History, Air and Space museums and the National Zoo. The District’s famed federal museums are open all year except Christmas. Entry passes can be booked for free on the Smithsonian’s website.

The National Memorial Day Parade is back … sort of. There will be a parade through the streets of D.C. this year, but it’ll be a made-for-television event, closed to the public despite a recent easing of COVID-19 restrictions. It’ll be livestreamed on the American Veterans Center’s website, televised domestically on most major cable networks and broadcast worldwide on the American Forces Network.

AMVETS’ Rolling to Remember will see motorcycles ride through the nation’s capital this Sunday, after the pandemic forced the cancellation of last year’s demonstration. The annual event “calls for furthered efforts to recover American POW/MIAs as well as awareness for veteran suicide.” This year’s ride will depart at noon from RFK Stadium and head to the National Mall via Interstate 395.

Maryland

Montgomery County

All county offices and public library branches are closed Monday.

Montgomery County’s RideOn buses will run on a Sunday schedule, except for RideOn’s Flex service which will not operate. RideOn recently upped its frequency and efficiency after a year of reduced service.

Parking fees will be waved Monday on county-owned lots, garages and on-street spaces.

There will be no county-provided trash or recycling collection on Monday. After the holiday, subsequent pickups slide one day over up until Saturday, June 5.

The Mobile Commute Store will be closed; the Silver Spring TRiPs Commuter Store will be open will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday.

The Shady Grove Transfer Station will be closed.

Prince George’s County

County offices will be closed and government services, including the Department of Motor Vehicles, will be closed for the day.

All community, senior activity and public arts centers will be closed Monday. Most recreation facilities, including indoor and outdoor pools, sports facilities and regional parks will still be open. Since Prince George’s County is still in the process of reopening its fitness facilities after the end of pandemic restrictions, check your destination’s schedule before heading out.

There will be no bulky trash pickup on Monday, including organics such as food scraps and yard trim; regular Monday collection resumes June 7. No changes to the rest of the week.

The Prince George’s County Memorial Library System will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

Virginia

Alexandria

All city offices, including courts and the Department of Motor Vehicles, have Monday off. Trash collection will be pushed forward one day for the remainder of the week.

Alexandria’s DASH buses will run on a Sunday service schedule. The King Street Trolley has been suspended since last year due to the pandemic.

Metered parking will be free in the Old Town, Carlyle and Potomac Yard neighborhoods.

The Torpedo Factory Art Center will be closed Monday. Three of the city’s recreation centers — Chinquapin, Charles Houston and Patrick Henry — will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Alexandria public libraries will be closed.

The 43rd Alexandria Jazz Festival will be held on Saturday, May 29; tickets are limited and seats will be assigned to maintain social distancing. As of writing, the event’s website says tickets are sold out with would-be attendees directed to a waitlist.

Loudoun County

County offices are closed.

Most county-run mass transit, including Loudoun County Transit buses, Metro Connection, local fixed-route buses and the courthouse shuttle, will not be running on Memorial Day.

All public library branches will be closed.

Fairfax County

County offices and services are closed for the day.

The Fairfax Connector will operate on a Sunday timetable. Commuters should check their bus route’s schedule to see whether it is a weekday-only service or if it includes Saturdays and Sundays.

All Park Authority RECenters are open Monday on regular hours. Nature centers and visitor centers at public parks are closed, although most grounds will still be open to the public.

For more information on trash and recycling collection, contact your provider directly. The I-95 Landfill Complex will be open for regular business.

Fairfax County public libraries are closed Monday.

Prince William County

Government offices are closed Monday.

There will be no PRTC OmniRide buses running on Monday. Dale City, Dumfries, Route 1 and Woodbridge/Lake Ridge local buses will run on regular service Saturday. All buses resume regular service on Tuesday. Riders wishing to schedule an off-route trip for Tuesday should call customer service no later than 4:30 p.m. Saturday.