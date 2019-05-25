202
PHOTOS: Run for the Wall bikers pay tribute to those killed in combat

By H.J. Mai
and Dick Uliano May 25, 2019 7:39 pm 05/25/2019 07:39pm
Bikers from across the United States once again made their way to the nation’s capital this Memorial Day weekend to pay respect to those who lost their lives defending the country.

The annual Run For The Wall is a cross-country motorcycle ride along three dedicated routes from California to D.C. The event, which was started in 1989, seeks to promote healing among veterans and their families and friends, as well as honor the memory of those killed in combat.

“It’s a healing mission. Me being a Vietnam-era vet losing two close friends, it gives me closure,” RFTW participant Randy Decastro, of Ogallala, Nebrask, told WTOP.

A sea of motorcycles covered parts of the National Mall as bikers gathered at the Lincoln Memorial on Saturday.

“We have a number of military men and women in our organization, and we always come to pay tribute to those that have fallen in war time and those who are still here,” Mark Martin, president of the Knight Strikers Motorcycle Organization in Atlanta, told WTOP.

