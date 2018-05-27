202
Home » Memorial Day News » Mourning on Memorial Day:…

Mourning on Memorial Day: Military families of the fallen connect in DC

By Kathy Stewart | @KStewartWTOP May 27, 2018 10:45 am 05/27/2018 10:45am
8 Shares

Those who have lost a loved one in the military have a chance to grieve together in Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors' Memorial weekend seminar.

WASHINGTON — Memorial Day is honored by many, but the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) will honor by mourning together: Over 2,000 participants are taking part in a National Military Seminar this weekend in the D.C.-area.

Related Stories

TAPS is a national organization for all those grieving the death of a military loved one, no matter how that loved one died, including suicide. The program’s 24th annual seminar spans over the holiday weekend. It started on Thursday, May 24 and will finish on Monday, May 28, and services are free to surviving families and loved ones.

“We have invited the families of America’s fallen heroes to gather in Washington, D.C. to honor their loved one and to grieve together as a community,” Bonnie Carroll, president and founder of TAPS, said. “Families find connection and hope and healing. They find resources and support.”

The five-day seminar includes the “Good Grief” camp for the children of the fallen. During the holiday weekend, over 500 kids will learn coping skills and will meet other children who have also lost a parent.

Carroll said the kids are paired up with their own TAPS-trained military mentor in a one-on-one relationship.

The volunteers are from different branches of the military who have stepped up to be a support to a grieving military child.

“We have some of our military mentors that have flown in from deployments from Afghanistan, and Iraq, and Korea to be with the kids they have mentored over these years,” Carroll said.

Adult survivors are learning skills to cope with traumatic grief over the weekend, as well.

After losing her military husband in a plane crash and finding herself alone in her grief, Carroll founded TAPS in 1994. She said, at the time, there were no resources to help her through her grief.

The seminar wraps up on Memorial Day with ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

TAPS National Military Survivor Helpline can be reached at 1-800-959-TAPS (8277).

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
Arlington, VA News Bonnie Carroll Holiday News kathy stewart Latest News Living News Local News memorial day memorial day weekend national military survivor seminar taps Virginia Washington, DC News

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

500
Recommended
Latest
600
PHOTOS: Scenes from Kavanaugh protests
Must see: Glenstone reopens with new 200,000-square-foot museum
AP Photos: Indonesia copes with humanitarian crisis
Today in History: Oct. 5
What to do in October
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
Celebrity birthdays Sept. 30-Oct. 6
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Harford County shooting
Fall Movie Guide
PHOTOS: 2018 Emmy Awards
Florence thrashing coast
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
New York Fashion Week
Best places to go apple picking this fall
20 of the best DC-area fall festivals
‘Embodiment of America’: Traffic stops as locals pay respects to Sen. John McCain
Who else is buried at US Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis?
Remembering John McCain
PHOTOS: Aretha Franklin’s farewell
John McCain’s life and career
MTV Video Music Awards
Celebrity deaths
Local deaths of note
PHOTOS: Remembering Aretha Franklin