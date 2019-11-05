Home » Photo Galleries » Today in History: Nov. 5

Today in History: Nov. 5

The Associated Press

November 5, 2019, 3:27 AM

A portrait of Guy Fawkes, shown Feb. 21, 1977, showing him gaunt from torture after discovery of the Gunpowder Plot of 1606, which is to be sold at Sothebys on March 9. It was done anonymously during "one of his examinations" -- the interrogation torture at the Tower after his arrest. Fawkes was tortured extensively to reveal the names of the other plotters and his crushed fingers could barely sign the confession which is in the Public Record Office. The portrait is expected to fetch between £200 - £400. (AP Photo/Press Association)
In 1605, the “Gunpowder Plot” failed as Guy Fawkes was seized before he could blow up the English Parliament. (AP Photo/Press Association) (AP/Anonymous)
First lady Eleanor Roosevelt smiles President Franklin D. Roosevelt's side, as he waves a greeting to the crowd which cheered him as he left St. John's Church in Washington, Jan. 20, 1941, his third inaugural day. (AP Photo)
In 1940, President Franklin D. Roosevelt won an unprecedented third term in office as he defeated Republican challenger Wendell L. Willkie. In this photo, first lady Eleanor Roosevelt smiles at President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s side, as he waves a greeting to the crowd which cheered him as he left St. John’s Church in Washington, Jan. 20, 1941, his third inaugural day. (AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
President Richard M. Nixon takes the oath of office from Chief Justice Earl Warren as his wife, Pat Nixon, holds two family bibles on the steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 1969. Former President Lyndon Johnson is beside Warren while Nixon is flanked by Vice President Spiro Agnew and former Vice President Hubert Humphrey, right. Lady Bird Johnson, the former president's wife is at extreme left, and Agnew's wife Judy is beside her. Sen. Mike Mansfield is at right. (AP Photo)
In 1968, Republican Richard M. Nixon won the presidency, defeating Democratic Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey and American Independent candidate George C. Wallace. Here, Nixon takes the oath of office from Chief Justice Earl Warren as his wife, Pat Nixon, holds two family bibles on the steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 1969. (AP Photo) (AP)
Sen. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass., left, chats with Gov. Ella T. Grasso, of Connecticut, prior to delivering the keynote address at the opening session of the Controlling Health Care Costs convention in Washington on Monday, June 27, 1977. Kennedy is chairman of the Senate Human Resources subcommittee on Health and Scientific Research. (AP Photo)
In 1974, Democrat Ella T. Grasso was elected governor of Connecticut, becoming the first woman to win a gubernatorial office without succeeding her husband. Here, Sen. Edward Kennedy, left, chats with Grasso on June 27, 1977. (AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Former President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy pose for pictures during a tour of the "Christmas Around the World" exhibit at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum Tuesday, Nov. 22, 1994, in Simi Valley, Calif. The event marked the former President's first public appearance since the Nov. 5, 1994, public announcement that he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. The disease seems to have silenced Reagan, who cherished the moments he spent spinning yarns about Hollywood andthe White House. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
In 1994, former President Ronald Reagan disclosed he had Alzheimer’s disease. Here, Reagan poses for pictures during a tour of the “Christmas Around the World” exhibit at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum on Nov. 22, 1994, in Simi Valley, Calif. The event marked the former President’s first public appearance since the Nov. 5, 1994, public announcement that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (ASSOCIATED PRESS/MARK J TERRILL)
George W. Bush
In 2003, President Bush signed a bill outlawing the procedure known by its critics as “partial-birth abortion”; less than an hour later, a federal judge in Nebraska issued a temporary restraining order against the ban. (In 2007, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the Partial Birth Abortion Ban Act.) (AP/Jacquelyn Martin)
FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2006 file photo, former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein looks across the court during day 3 of the Anfal Campaign trial in Baghdad, Iraq. Former Liberian President Charles Taylor is part of a long parade of leaders guilty or accused of similar, and in some cases far more appalling, crimes in modern history. Here is what happened to some: Saddam Hussein: the former Iraqi dictator was hanged at age 69 after an Iraqi trial. His brutality kept him in power through war with Iran, defeat in Kuwait, rebellions by northern Kurds and southern Shiite Muslims and international sanctions. A U.S.-led invasion drove him from power in 2003. (AP Photo/Daniel Berehulak, Pool, File)
In 2006, Saddam Hussein was convicted and sentenced by the Iraqi High Tribunal to hang for crimes against humanity. (AP/DANIEL BEREHULAK)
Today is Tuesday, Nov. 5, the 309th day of 2019. There are 56 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 5, 2017, a gunman armed with an assault rifle opened fire in a small South Texas church, killing more than two dozen people; the shooter, Devin Patrick Kelley, was later found dead in a vehicle after he was shot and chased by two men who heard the gunfire. (An autopsy revealed that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.)

On this date:

In 1605, the “Gunpowder Plot” failed as Guy Fawkes was seized before he could blow up the English Parliament.

In 1781, the Continental Congress elected John Hanson of Maryland its chairman, giving him the title of “President of the United States in Congress Assembled.”

In 1911, singing cowboy star Roy Rogers was born Leonard Slye in Cincinnati, Ohio.

In 1940, President Franklin D. Roosevelt won an unprecedented third term in office as he defeated Republican challenger Wendell L. Willkie.

In 1968, Republican Richard M. Nixon won the presidency, defeating Democratic Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey and American Independent candidate George C. Wallace.

In 1974, Democrat Ella T. Grasso was elected governor of Connecticut, becoming the first woman to win a gubernatorial office without succeeding her husband.

In 1987, Supreme Court nominee Douglas H. Ginsburg admitted using marijuana several times in the 1960s and 70s, calling it a mistake. (Ginsburg ended up withdrawing his nomination.)

In 1990, Rabbi Meir Kahane (meh-EER’ kah-HAH’-nuh), the Brooklyn-born Israeli extremist, was shot to death at a New York hotel. (Egyptian native El Sayyed Nosair (el sah-EED’ no-sah-EER’) was convicted of the slaying in federal court.)

In 1992, Malice Green, a black motorist, died after he was struck in the head 14 times with a flashlight by a Detroit police officer, Larry Nevers, outside a suspected crack house. (Nevers and his partner, Walter Budzyn, were found guilty of second-degree murder, but the convictions were overturned; they were later convicted of involuntary manslaughter.)

In 1994, former President Ronald Reagan disclosed he had Alzheimer’s disease.

 

In 2006, Saddam Hussein was convicted and sentenced by the Iraqi High Tribunal to hang for crimes against humanity.

Ten years ago: A shooting rampage at the Fort Hood Army post in Texas left 13 people dead; Maj. Nidal Hasan, an Army psychiatrist, was later convicted of murder and sentenced to death.

Five years ago: A day after sweeping Republican election gains, President Barack Obama and incoming Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pledged to try to turn divided government into a force for good rather than gridlock, yet warned of veto showdowns as well.

One year ago: The U.S. re-imposed all sanctions on Iran that had been lifted under its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. Fox News Channel personality Sean Hannity spoke from the stage of President Donald Trump’s last midterm election rally, after insisting all day that he wouldn’t. Facebook said it had shut down 30 Facebook accounts and 85 Instagram accounts for suspected “coordinated inauthentic” behavior on the eve of the U.S. midterm elections. NBC, Fox News Channel and Facebook all said they would stop airing President Donald Trump’s campaign ad featuring an immigrant convicted of killing two police officers; CNN had earlier rejected the same ad as racist.

