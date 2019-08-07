Today in History: Aug. 7

A look at things that have happened on Aug. 7.

In 1782, Gen. George Washington created the Order of the Purple Heart, a decoration to recognize merit in enlisted men and noncommissioned officers. In this photo, Peter Howenstein, middle, and Joe Govea, right, veterans of World War II and members of the military Order of the Purple Heart salute during Veterans Day ceremonies at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills Memorial Park in Los Angeles Friday, Nov. 11, 2011. At far left is Paul Boghossian with Operation Gratitude. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) (ASSOCIATED PRESS/Damian Dovarganes) In 1942, U.S. and other allied forces landed at Guadalcanal, marking the start of the first major allied offensive in the Pacific during World War II. (Japanese forces abandoned the island the following February.) Here, a native-style thatched hut houses the Guadalcanal fire department, shown April 26, 1944, which is operated by the Army and consists of the latest fire-fighting equipment. (AP Photo/Frank Filan) (AP/Frank Filan) In 1964, Congress passed the Gulf of Tonkin resolution, giving President Lyndon B. Johnson broad powers in dealing with reported North Vietnamese attacks on U.S. forces. Here, Secretary of Defense Robert S. McNamara in a post-midnight press briefing, August 4, 1964 in the Pentagon points out action in Gulf of Tonkin. (AP Photo/Bob Schutz) (ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bob Schutz) In 1971, the Apollo 15 moon mission ended successfully as its command module splashed down in the Pacific Ocean. The Apollo 15 spacecraft glided to a safe splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on two of its three parachutes as Astronauts David R. Scott, Alfred M. Worden and James Irwin completed their 12-day lunar mission. The third parachute collapsed, but did not endanger the astronauts, who completed this nations most ambitious lunar mission to date. Splashdown took place at 4:46 p.m. EDT; 333 miles north of Hawaii, August 7, 1972, and 295 hours after the astronauts were launched from the Kennedy Space Center. (AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS) In 1998, terrorist bombs at U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania killed 224 people, including 12 Americans. Here, smoke rises from the U.S. Embassy in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, in this frame grab from television, after a suspected car bomb exploded outside it Friday Aug. 7 1998. (AP Photo / APTV) (ASSOCIATED PRESS) In 2000, Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Al Gore selected Connecticut Sen. Joseph Lieberman as his running mate; Lieberman became the first Jewish candidate on a major party’s presidential ticket. Gore and Lieberman are seen here on Aug. 8, 2000 at a rally in Nashville. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (ASSOCIATED PRESS/MARK HUMPREY) In 2010, Elena Kagan was sworn in as the 112th justice and fourth woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (AP) ( 1 /7) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Today is Wednesday, Aug. 7, the 219th day of 2019. There are 146 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On August 7, 1998, terrorist bombs at U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania killed 224 people, including 12 Americans.

On this date:

In 1782, Gen. George Washington created the Order of the Purple Heart, a decoration to recognize merit in enlisted men and noncommissioned officers.

In 1789, the U.S. Department of War was established by Congress.

In 1942, U.S. and other allied forces landed at Guadalcanal, marking the start of the first major allied offensive in the Pacific during World War II. (Japanese forces abandoned the island the following February.)

In 1959, the United States launched the Explorer 6 satellite, which sent back images of Earth.

In 1961, Yale psychology professor Stanley Milgram began conducting his controversial human behavior experiments concerning obedience toward authority figures.

In 1964, Congress passed the Gulf of Tonkin resolution, giving President Lyndon B. Johnson broad powers in dealing with reported North Vietnamese attacks on U.S. forces.

In 1971, the Apollo 15 moon mission ended successfully as its command module splashed down in the Pacific Ocean.

In 1989, a plane carrying U.S. Rep. Mickey Leland, D-Texas, and 14 others disappeared over Ethiopia. (The wreckage of the plane was found six days later; there were no survivors.)

In 2000, Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Al Gore selected Connecticut Sen. Joseph Lieberman as his running mate; Lieberman became the first Jew on a major party’s presidential ticket.

In 2005, ABC News anchorman Peter Jennings died in New York at age 67.

In 2010, Elena Kagan was sworn in as the 112th justice and fourth woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.

In 2017, medical examiners said the remains of a man who’d been killed at the World Trade Center on 9/11 had been identified, nearly 16 years after the attacks.

Ten years ago: Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, on a tour of Africa, urged South Africans to press for political and economic reforms in neighboring Zimbabwe.

Five years ago: President Barack Obama authorized U.S. airstrikes in northern Iraq, warning they would be launched if needed to defend Americans from advancing Islamic militants and protect civilians under siege. President Obama signed a $16.3 billion measure aimed at helping veterans avoid long waits for health care. A jury convicted a suburban Detroit homeowner of second-degree murder and manslaughter in the killing of an unarmed woman on his porch, rejecting Theodore Wafer’s claim that he was afraid for his life when he heard Renisha McBride pounding on his door in the middle of the night and had acted in self-defense. (Wafer was sentenced to at least 17 years in prison.)

One year ago: Sharice Davids won a Democratic congressional primary in Kansas, becoming the state’s first Native American and gay nominee for Congress. (Davids went on to become one of the first two Native American women elected to the House.) The fourth suspect in the shooting death of emerging South Florida rap star XXXTentacion turned himself in to authorities. Chicago police said they would deploy hundreds of additional officers to neighborhoods where a burst of gun violence over the weekend left at least 11 people dead and 70 wounded. Hall of Fame hockey forward Stan Mikita, who helped the Chicago Black Hawks win the 1961 Stanley Cup, died at the age of 78.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.