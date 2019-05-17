Photos of the week: May 11-18

Here are photos from stories that happened last week. Scroll through to see if you’ve missed any. The Associated Press contributed to this gallery.

Here are photos from stories that happened last week.

Scroll through to see if you’ve missed any.

The Associated Press contributed to this gallery.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.