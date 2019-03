Crews are finally digging out a 40-mile stretch of Virginia’s scenic Skyline Drive after a series of winter storms closed it for more than four months. See photos.

Broken trees from severe winter storms block the Skyline Drive near the Loft Mountain campground in the Shenandoah National Park in Crozet, Va., Wednesday, March 20, 2019. The southern portion of the Skyline drive in the park has been closed since November due to severe winter storms. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)