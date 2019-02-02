202
Home » Photo Galleries » PHOTOS: Northam comes under…

PHOTOS: Northam comes under fire over 1984 yearbook photo

February 2, 2019 3:21 pm 02/02/2019 03:21pm
2 Shares

WASHINGTON — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says he’s convinced he’s not in a 1984 photo that showed a person in blackface and another in a KKK robe.

The photo from a medical school yearbook sparked protests at the Executive Mansion in Richmond and calls for Northam to resign.

Related Stories

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
colleen kelleher Latest News Local News Photo Galleries ralph northam Virginia
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Northam under fire over photo
Fun things to do in February
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Today in History: Feb. 5
Every Super Bowl halftime show ranked
25-plus recipes for the Super Bowl
Puppy Bowl XV: See the starters
Celebrity birthdays Jan. 27-Feb. 2
2019 local deaths of note
Celebrity deaths
Lunar eclipse
Women's March
Indigenous Peoples March and the March for Life
Longest government shutdown in US history
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
‘Miracle on the Hudson’: 10th anniversary of Flight 1549
First winter storm of 2019
PHOTOS: Cool gadgets and tech from CES 2019
Golden Globe winners
January entertainment guide
PHOTOS: World welcomes 2019
Best local photos of 2018
Top photos of 2018
Top 10 DC-area weather events in 2018
Tragedy and triumph: 2018’s most notable local news stories
An Olympics, an election and investigations: 2018’s biggest national stories
A journey through 2018’s top pop culture moments
Remembering Penny Marshall
Life of George HW Bush
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods