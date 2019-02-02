PHOTOS: Northam comes under fire over 1984 yearbook photo

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says he's convinced he's not in a 1984 photo that showed a person in blackface and another in a KKK robe. See photos of a Virginia protest over the yearbook photo.
WASHINGTON — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says he’s convinced he’s not in a 1984 photo that showed a person in blackface and another in a KKK robe.
The photo from a medical school yearbook sparked protests at the Executive Mansion in Richmond and calls for Northam to resign.
