Today in History: Jan. 28

By The Associated Press January 28, 2019 12:00 am 01/28/2019 12:00am
Here are events that have happened on this date.

Today is Monday, Jan. 28, the 28th day of 2019. There are 337 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Jan. 28, 1986, the space shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, killing all seven crew members, including schoolteacher Christa McAuliffe.

On this date:

In 1547, England’s King Henry VIII died; he was succeeded by his 9-year-old son, Edward VI.

In 1878, the first daily college newspaper, Yale News (now Yale Daily News), began publication in New Haven, Connecticut.

In 1911, the notorious Hope Diamond was sold by jeweler Pierre Cartier to socialites Edward and Evalyn McLean of Washington, D.C., for $180,000.

In 1915, the United States Coast Guard was created as President Woodrow Wilson signed a bill merging the Life-Saving Service and Revenue Cutter Service.

In 1916, Louis D. Brandeis was nominated by President Woodrow Wilson to the Supreme Court; Brandeis became the court’s first Jewish member.

In 1945, during World War II, Allied supplies began reaching China over the newly reopened Burma Road.

In 1956, Elvis Presley made his first national TV appearance on “Stage Show,” a CBS program hosted by Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey.

In 1960, the National Football League awarded franchises to Dallas and Minneapolis-St. Paul.

In 1973, a cease-fire officially went into effect in the Vietnam War, a day after the signing of the Paris Peace Accords by the United States, North Vietnam and South Vietnam.

In 1978, fire swept through the historic downtown Coates House hotel in Kansas City, Missouri, killing 20 people.

In 1980, six U.S. diplomats who had avoided being taken hostage at their embassy in Tehran flew out of Iran with the help of Canadian diplomats.

In 1988, a 13-day standoff in Marion, Utah, between police and a polygamist clan ended in gunfire that killed a state corrections officer, Fred House, and seriously wounded the group’s leader, Addam (correct) Swapp, who ended up serving more than 25 years behind bars.

Ten years ago: In a swift victory for President Barack Obama, the Democratic-controlled House approved, 244-188, a huge $819 billion stimulus bill with Republicans unanimous in opposition despite Obama’s pleas for bipartisan support. Lynyrd Skynyrd keyboard player Billy Powell, who survived the 1977 plane crash that killed three band members, died in Orange Park, Fla., at age 56.

Five years ago: Seeking to energize his second term, President Barack Obama vowed in his State of the Union address to sidestep Congress “whenever and wherever” necessary to narrow economic disparities between rich and poor. Ukraine’s prime minister, Mykola Azarov, resigned and the Ukrainian parliament repealed anti-protest laws in back-to-back moves designed to defuse the country’s political crisis.

One year ago: Bruno Mars won all six Grammy awards for which he was nominated, including album of the year for “24K Magic;” the leading nominee, Jay-Z, walked away empty-handed. Roger Federer won his 20th Grand Slam singles title, defeating Marin Cilic in the Australian Open final. Protesters gathered across Russia to support the call from opposition leader Alexei Navalny to boycott the March presidential election; Navalny himself was arrested while walking to the Moscow demonstration.

