Today in History: Nov. 27

Here's a look at things that have happened on this date in history.

Today is Tuesday, Nov. 27, the 331st day of 2018. There are 34 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 27, 1924, Macy’s first Thanksgiving Day parade — billed as a “Christmas Parade” — took place in New York.

On this date:

In 1901, the U.S. Army War College was established in Washington, D.C.

In 1910, New York’s Pennsylvania Station officially opened.

In 1942, during World War II, the Vichy French navy scuttled its ships and submarines in Toulon (too-LOHN’) to keep them out of the hands of German troops.

In 1945, General George C. Marshall was named special U.S. envoy to China by President Harry S. Truman to try to end hostilities between the Nationalists and the Communists.

In 1962, the first Boeing 727 was rolled out at the company’s Renton Plant.

In 1967, the Beatles album “Magical Mystery Tour” was released in the United States by Capitol Records.

In 1973, the Senate voted 92-3 to confirm Gerald R. Ford as vice president, succeeding Spiro T. Agnew, who’d resigned.

In 1978, San Francisco Mayor George Moscone (mahs-KOH’-nee) and City Supervisor Harvey Milk, a gay-rights activist, were shot to death inside City Hall by former supervisor Dan White. (White served five years for manslaughter; he committed suicide in Oct. 1985.)

In 1989, a bomb blamed on drug traffickers destroyed a Colombian Avianca Boeing 727, killing all 107 people on board and three people on the ground.

In 1999, Northern Ireland’s biggest party, the Ulster Unionists, cleared the way for the speedy formation of an unprecedented Protestant-Catholic administration.

In 2000, a day after George W. Bush was certified the winner of Florida’s presidential vote, Al Gore laid out his case for letting the courts settle the nation’s long-count election.

In 2005, doctors in France performed the world’s first partial face transplant on a woman disfigured by a dog bite; Isabelle Dinoire received the lips, nose and chin of a brain-dead woman in a 15-hour operation.

Ten years ago: Indian commandoes fought to wrest control of two luxury hotels and a Jewish center from militants, a day after a chain of attacks across Mumbai. Iraq’s parliament approved a pact requiring all U.S. troops to be out of the country by Jan. 1, 2012.

Five years ago: In a short ceremony inside their Chicago apartment, Vernita Gray and her partner of five years, Patricia Ewert, made Illinois history as they became the first gay couple to wed under the state’s new law legalizing same-sex marriage. Rising anger over deadly drone attacks spurred a Pakistani political party to reveal the identity of what it said was the top U.S. spy in the country and demand he be tried for murder. A crane collapsed at a Sao Paulo stadium being constructed for the 2014 World Cup, killing two workers.

One year ago: As he tried to bolster his support in the wake of a sexual harassment allegation, Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken apologized to “everyone who has counted on me to be a champion for women.” Authorities ordered a mass evacuation of people from an expanded danger zone around an erupting volcano on the Indonesian island of Bali; the eruption had closed the island’s international airport, stranding tens of thousands of travelers. On Cyber Monday, the Echo Dot was the top-selling electronic item on Amazon, followed by the Fire TV.

