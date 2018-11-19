Today in History: Nov. 19

Here's a look at what has happened on this date in history.

In 1831, the 20th president of the United States, James Garfield, was born in Orange Township, Ohio. (AP Photo)

Here's a look at what has happened on this date in history.

Today is Monday, Nov. 19, the 323rd day of 2018. There are 42 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 19, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln dedicated a national cemetery at the site of the Civil War battlefield of Gettysburg in Pennsylvania.

On this date:

In 1831, the 20th president of the United States, James Garfield, was born in Orange Township, Ohio.

In 1919, the Senate rejected the Treaty of Versailles (vehr-SY’) by a vote of 55 in favor, 39 against, short of the two-thirds majority needed for ratification.

In 1942, during World War II, Russian forces launched their winter offensive against the Germans along the Don front.

In 1959, Ford Motor Co. announced it was halting production of the unpopular Edsel.

In 1969, Apollo 12 astronauts Charles Conrad and Alan Bean made the second manned landing on the moon.

In 1977, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat became the first Arab leader to visit Israel.

In 1985, President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev met for the first time as they began their summit in Geneva.

In 1990, the pop duo Milli Vanilli were stripped of their Grammy Award because other singers had lent their voices to the “Girl You Know It’s True” album.

In 1995, Polish President Lech Walesa (vah-WEN’-sah) was defeated in his bid for re-election.

In 1997, Iowa seamstress Bobbi McCaughey (mihk-KOY’) gave birth to the world’s first set of surviving septuplets, four boys and three girls.

In 2004, in one of the worst brawls in U.S. sports history, Ron Artest and Stephen Jackson of the Indiana Pacers charged into the stands and fought with Detroit Pistons fans, forcing officials to end the Pacers’ 97-82 win with 45.9 seconds left.

In 2007, Amazon.com released its first Kindle e-book reader.

In 2008: Al-Qaida’s No. 2, Ayman al-Zawahri (AY’-muhn ahl-ZWAH’-ree), slurred Barack Obama as a black American who does the bidding of whites in a new Web message intended to dent the president-elect’s popularity among Arabs and Muslims. The Dow Jones industrial average closed under 8,000 at 7,997.28 — the lowest close since March 2003. Drama and dance critic Clive Barnes died in New York at age 81.

In 2013: Suicide bombers struck the Iranian Embassy in Beirut, killing 23 people, including a diplomat, and injuring more than 140 others. Virginia state Sen. Creigh (kree) Deeds was attacked and stabbed multiple times by his mentally ill adult son, Gus Deeds, who then took his own life. Diane Disney Miller, 79, daughter of Walt Disney and one of his inspirations for building the Disneyland theme park, died in Napa, California. The Disney animated feature “Frozen” had its Hollywood premiere.

In 2017: Charles Manson, the hippie cult leader behind the gruesome murders of actress Sharon Tate and six others in Los Angeles in 1969, died in a California hospital at the age of 83 after nearly a half-century in prison. In an announcement that would trigger impeachment proceedings, Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe defied calls to quit and said he would preside over a ruling party congress in December. State media and a monitoring group in Syria reported that pro-government forces had defeated the Islamic State group in its last major stronghold in the country. Longtime country music star Mel Tillis died in Florida at the age of 85. Actress and singer Della Reese died at 86 in her Los Angeles area home.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.