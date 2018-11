The National Museum of Natural History‘s new “Sea Monsters Unearthed: Life in Angola’s Ancient Seas” exhibit, opening Friday, introduces visitors to never-before-seen fossils of ferocious predators that populated the seas of the South Atlantic millions of years ago, during the Cretaceous period.

These are boulders with barnacles and oysters affixed to them that were collected at the top of a cliff as a result of uplift, which is a geologic process causing the Earth’s crust to bulge along Angola’s coast, lifting part of the seafloor out of the water. (WTOP/Kristi King)