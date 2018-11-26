PHOTOS: First lady unveils White House 2018 Christmas decorations

The White House on Monday released a video showing first lady Melania Trump decorating the Executive Mansion for the holidays. The theme of this year's decorations is "American Treasures: Christmas at the White House." See photos.

WASHINGTON — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas — inside 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

The White House on Monday released a video showing first lady Melania Trump decorating the Executive Mansion for the holidays.

The theme of this year’s decorations is “American Treasures: Christmas at the White House.”

The decorations include rows of brightly lit Christmas trees — including rows of red trees that appeared to be made entirely out of red Holly berries.

Other decorations included holiday bulbs adorned with the slogan of the first lady’s anti-bullying initiative “Be Best.”

