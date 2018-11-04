Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 4-10

Here are some celebrities celebrating a birthday this week.

Rapper-producer Sean "Diddy" Combs is 49 on Nov. 4.

Nov. 4: Actress Loretta Swit (”M.A.S.H.”) is 81. Singer Harry Elston of Friends of Distinction is 80. Singer Delbert McClinton is 78. Actress Ivonne Coll (”Jane the Virgin”) is 71. Actress Markie Post is 68. Singer-guitarist Chris Difford of Squeeze is 64. Country singer Kim Forester of the Forester Sisters is 58. Actress Kathy Griffin is 58. Actor Ralph Macchio is 57. “Survivor” host Jeff Probst is 57. Actor Matthew McConaughey is 49. Rapper-producer Sean “Diddy” Combs is 49. TV personality Bethenny Frankel (”Bethenny,” `’Real Housewives of New York”) is 48. Singer Shawn Rivera of Az Yet is 47. Actress Heather Tom (”Bold and the Beautiful,” `’One Life To Live”) is 43. Actress Emme Rylan (”General Hospital”) is 38.

Nov. 5: Actor Chris Robinson (”General Hospital”) is 80. Actress Elke Summer is 78. Singer Art Garfunkel is 77. Singer Peter Noone of Herman’s Hermits is 71. TV personality Kris Jenner is 63. Actor Nestor Serrano (”24”) is 63. Actor Robert Patrick (”The X-Files”) is 60. Singer Bryan Adams is 59. Actress Tilda Swinton (”The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe,” `’Adaptation”) is 58. Actress-singer Andrea McArdle is 55. Actress Tatum O’Neal is 55. Singer Angelo Moore of Fishbone is 53. Actress Judy Reyes (”Scrubs”) is 51. Actor Seth Gilliam (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 50. Keyboardist Mark Hunter of James is 50. Actor Sam Rockwell is 50. Country singers Jennifer and Heather Kinley of The Kinleys are 48. Guitarist-keyboardist Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead is 47. Actor Corin Nemec (”Parker Lewis Can’t Lose”) is 47. Singer-guitarist Ryan Adams is 44. Actor Sebastian Arcelus (”Madam Secretary,” `’House of Cards,”) is 42. Actor Luke Hemsworth (”Westworld”) is 38. Guitarist Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers is 31.

Nov. 6: Country singer Stonewall Jackson is 86. Singer P.J. Proby is 80. Actress Sally Field is 72. Jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval is 69. Actress Lori Singer (”Fame,” `’Footloose”) is 61. Actor Lance Kerwin is 58. Bassist Paul Brindley of The Sundays is 55. Singer Corey Glover of Living Colour is 54. Actor Peter DeLuise (”seaQuest DSV,” `’21 Jump Street”) is 52. Actress Kelly Rutherford (”Melrose Place”) is 50. Actor Ethan Hawke is 48. Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson (”The Taste,” `’Chopped”) is 48. Actress Thandie Newton is 46. Model-actress Rebecca Romijn is 46. Actress Zoe McLellan (”NCIS: New Orleans”) is 44. Actress Nicole Dubuc (”Major Dad”) is 40. Actress Taryn Manning is 40. Actress Patina Miller (”Madam Secretary”) is 34. Actress Emma Stone is 30.

Nov. 7: Actor Barry Newman is 80. Singer Johnny Rivers is 76. Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is 75. Actor Christopher Knight (”The Brady Bunch”) is 61. Guitarist Greg Tribbett of Mudvayne is 50. Actor Jeremy London (”Party of Five”) is 46. Actor Jason London (”The Rage: Carrie Two”) is 46. Actress Yunjin Kim (”Lost”) is 45. Actor Adam DeVine (”Modern Family”) is 35. Guitarist Zach Myers of Shinedown is 35. Actor Lucas Neff (”Raising Hope”) is 33. Rapper Tinie Tempah is 30. Singer Lorde is 22.

Nov. 8: Actor Norman Lloyd (”St. Elsewhere”) is 104. Singer Bonnie Bramlett is 74. Singer Bonnie Raitt is 69. Former “Entertainment Tonight” host Mary Hart is 68. Former Playboy CEO Christie Hefner is 66. Actress Alfre Woodard is 66. Singer-actor Leif Garrett is 57. TV chef Gordon Ramsay is 52. Actress Courtney Thorne-Smith is 51. Actress Parker Posey is 50. Singer Diana King is 48. Bassist Scott Devendorf of The National is 46. Actress Gretchen Mol is 45. Actor Matthew Rhys is 44. Actress Tara Reid (”Sharknado,” `’American Pie”) is 43. Singer Bucky Covington (”American Idol”) is 41. Actress Dania Ramirez (”Devious Maids,” `’Entourage”) is 39. TV personality Jack Osbourne (”The Osbournes”) is 33. Actress Jessica Lowndes (”90210”) is 30. Singer SZA is 29. Singer-actor Riker Lynch (”Glee”) is 27. Singer Lauren Alaina (”American Idol”) is 24. Actor Van Crosby (”Splitting Up Together”) is 16.

Nov. 9: Actor Charlie Robinson (”Hart of Dixie,” `’Night Court”) is 73. Actor Robert David Hall (”CSI”) is 70. Actor Lou Ferrigno (”The Incredible Hulk”) is 67. Gospel singer Donnie McClurkin is 59. Drummer Dee Plakas of L7 is 58. Rapper Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa is 49. Rapper Scarface of Geto Boys is 48. Musician Susan Tedeschi is 48. Actor Eric Dane (”Grey’s Anatomy”) is 46. Singer Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees is 45. Bassist Barry Knox of Parmalee is 41. Singer Sisqo (Dru Hill) is 40. Country singer Chris Lane is 34. Actress Nikki Blonsky (”Hairspray”) is 30.

Nov. 10: Film composer Ennio Morricone is 90. Blues singer Bobby Rush is 84. Actor Albert Hall (”Ally McBeal,” `’Beloved”) is 81. Country singer Donna Fargo is 77. Lyricist Tim Rice is 74. Actress-dancer Ann Reinking is 69. Actor Jack Scalia is 68. Actor-comedian Sinbad is 62. Actress Mackenzie Phillips (”One Day at a Time”) is 59. Actor Hugh Bonneville (”Downton Abbey”) is 55. Comedian Tommy Davidson (”In Living Color”) is 55. Actor Michael Jai White is 54. Country singer Chris Cagle is 50. Comedian Tracy Morgan (”30 Rock”) is 50. Actress Ellen Pompeo (”Grey’s Anatomy”) is 49. Actor Orny Adams (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 48. Rapper Warren G is 48. Contemporary Christian singer Matt Maher is 44. Singer-guitarist Jim Adkins of Jimmy Eat World is 43. Rapper Eve is 40. Bassist Chris Joannou of Silverchair is 39. Actress Heather Matarazzo is 36. Country singer Miranda Lambert is 35. Actor Josh Peck (”Drake and Josh”) is 32. Singer Vinz Dery of Nico and Vinz is 28. Actress Kiernan Shipka (”Mad Men”) is 19.

