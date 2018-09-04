Today in History: Sept. 4

Here's a look at things that have happened on Sept. 4.

In this late file photo, Eastman Kodak Co. founder George Eastman, left, and Thomas Edison pose with their inventions in a photograph taken in the late 1920s. (AP Photo, File)

In 1888, George Eastman received a patent for his roll-film box camera, and registered his trademark: “Kodak.”

Here's a look at things that have happened on Sept. 4.

Today is Tuesday, Sept. 4, the 247th day of 2018. There are 118 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Sept. 4, 1951, President Harry S. Truman addressed the nation from the Japanese peace treaty conference in San Francisco in the first live, coast-to-coast television broadcast.

On this date:

In 1781, Los Angeles was founded by Spanish settlers under the leadership of Governor Felipe de Neve.

In 1917, the American Expeditionary Forces in France suffered their first fatalities during World War I when a German plane attacked a British-run base hospital in Camiers.

In 1944, during World War II, British troops liberated Antwerp, Belgium.

In 1957, Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus used Arkansas National Guardsmen to prevent nine black students from entering all-white Central High School in Little Rock. Ford Motor Co. began selling its ill-fated Edsel.

In 1962, The Beatles, with their new drummer, Ringo Starr, recorded “Love Me Do” at EMI Studios in London. (The more familiar version with substitute drummer Andy White and Starr playing the tambourine was recorded a week later.)

In 1971, an Alaska Airlines jet crashed near Juneau, killing all 111 people on board.

In 1972, U.S. swimmer Mark Spitz won a seventh gold medal at the Munich Olympics in the 400-meter medley relay.

In 1987, a Soviet court convicted West German pilot Mathias Rust of charges stemming from his daring flight to Moscow’s Red Square, and sentenced him to four years in a labor camp. (Rust was released in August 1988.)

In 1998, Internet services company Google filed for incorporation in California.

In 1999, Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat signed a breakthrough land-for-security agreement during a ceremony in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

In 2006, “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, 44, died after a stingray’s barb pierced his chest.

In 2014, comedian Joan Rivers died at a New York hospital at age 81, a week after going into cardiac arrest in a doctor’s office during a routine medical procedure.

Ten years ago: With a pledge that “change is coming,” Sen. John McCain accepted the Republican presidential nomination at the party’s convention in St. Paul, Minnesota, vowing to vanquish what he called the “constant partisan rancor” gripping Washington. The Dow industrial average fell 344.65 points to 11,188.23 on gloomy economic data. Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice in a sex scandal, forcing the Democrat out of office after months of defiantly holding onto his job.

Five years ago: Responding to President Barack Obama’s request, a sharply divided Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted 10-7 to authorize the “limited and specified use” of U.S. armed forces against Syria.

One year ago: Texas emergency management officials said at least 60 deaths were attributed to Hurricane Harvey. Colombia’s government and the country’s last remaining major rebel group signed a cease-fire ahead of a visit by Pope Francis. J.D. Martinez hit four home runs for the Arizona Diamondbacks, tying the major league record; he was the 18th player in major league history to accomplish the feat. (The Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 13-0 for their 11th straight win.) Newspaper publisher Tronc, publisher of the Los Angeles Times and the Chicago Tribune, announced that it had acquired the New York Daily News. (The company would cut the Daily News’ newsroom staff in half the following July.)

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.