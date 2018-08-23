PHOTOS: Hurricane Lane lashes Hawaii with rain; residents brace for full impact

Hurricane Lane, which is bearing down on Hawaii, is the most powerful storm to hit the islands in a quarter-century. Ahead of the hurricane's landfall, drenching rains began falling officials opened shelters. See photos of residents bracing for the storm's impact.

WASHINGTON —Hurricane Lane brought torrential rains to Hawaii’s Big Island and Maui before the storm was expected to hit Oahu. The powerful hurricane unleashed torrents of rain and landslides Thursday that blocked roads on the rural Big Island but didn’t necessarily scare tourists away from surfing and swimming at popular Honolulu beaches still preparing get pummeled by the erratic storm.

