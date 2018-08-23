202
Home » Photo Galleries » PHOTOS: Hurricane Lane lashes…

PHOTOS: Hurricane Lane lashes Hawaii with rain; residents brace for full impact

August 23, 2018 10:47 am 08/23/2018 10:47am
WASHINGTON —Hurricane Lane brought torrential rains to Hawaii’s Big Island and Maui before the storm was expected to hit Oahu. The powerful hurricane unleashed torrents of rain and landslides Thursday that blocked roads on the rural Big Island but didn’t necessarily scare tourists away from surfing and swimming at popular Honolulu beaches still preparing get pummeled by the erratic storm.

See photos of residents bracing for the storm’s impact.

