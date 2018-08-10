PHOTOS: Charlottesville preps ahead of white nationalist rally anniversary

Although no white nationalist rallies are planned for Charlottesville, Virginia, during the anniversary of last summer's deadly clashes, the city is still preparing in case disruptions break out. See photos.

WASHINGTON — Although no white nationalist rallies are planned for Charlottesville, Virginia, during the anniversary of last summer’s deadly clashes, the city is still preparing in case disruptions break out.

A number of events pushing back on hate speech are, however, planned.

A chalk memorial in Charlottesville, Va., pays tribute to Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old paralegal who was killed in violent clashes after white nationalists converged on the city a year ago today. James Alex Fields Jr. has pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges in connection to the car attack that led to Heyer’s death. The city has been bracing for possible disruptions on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, ahead of a major rally planned in Washington, D.C. on Sunday. (WTOP/Max Smith)

