PHOTOS: Charlottesville preps ahead of white nationalist rally anniversary
August 10, 2018 3:12 pm08/10/2018 03:12pm
WASHINGTON — Although no white nationalist rallies are planned for Charlottesville, Virginia, during the anniversary of last summer’s deadly clashes, the city is still preparing in case disruptions break out.