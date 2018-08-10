202
Home » Washington, DC News » Mother of woman killed…

Mother of woman killed in Charlottesville nationalist rally ‘curious how DC is gonna deal with that’

By Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP August 10, 2018 8:01 am 08/10/2018 08:01am
Share

The mother of the woman killed in Charlottesville during last summer's white nationalist rally and counter-protests will be watching this weekend's Unite the Right 2 rally in D.C. with interest.

WASHINGTON — As the nation’s capital prepares for a white nationalist protest and counterprotests, the mother of Heather Heyer, who was hit and killed by a speeding car during Charlottesville, Virginia’s Unite The Right event last year will be watching with interest.

“It’ll be interesting to see how that pans out,” said Heyer’s mother, Susan Bro, in an interview for the ABC News Radio podcast “Start Here.”

Bro’s daughter, 32, was killed as she and other counterprotesters were struck by a car allegedly driven by James Alex Fields, Jr., who will go on trial for Heyer’s murder, malicious wounding of other victims, and federal hate crimes.

She expects police and government officials in the nation’s capital — the site of countless demonstrations and public events — will be prepared for the white nationalist demonstration.

Related Stories

“I’m curious as to how Washington will receive them, after seeing how they behaved in Charlottesville last year,” Bro said. “I think people will be a little more wary and cautious of them now, as far as not putting up with nonsense.”

Bro, as well as several local and state politicians and community groups have said Charlottesville police were overwhelmed on Aug. 12, 2017.

“The police did absolutely nothing last year, but stand by,” Bro said.

Police have been unveiling their plans for this weekend’s Unite the Right 2, with a Sunday afternoon rally at Lafayette Square.

Bro said even though no major events are planned for the this weekend in Charlottesville, the one-year-anniversary has prompted a locked-down town.

“I’m curious how D.C. is going to deal with (the incoming white nationalists) because D.C. does  not lock down easily,” Bro said. “D.C. has a lot more public transportation, (and) ways in and out.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
charlottesville crime Heather Heyer james alex fields lafayette square Local News National News neal augenstein start here susan bro unite the right 2 Virginia Washington, DC News white nationalists

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

500
Recommended
Latest
600
Kavanaugh, Ford testify on Capitol Hill
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
Celebrity birthdays Sept. 30-Oct. 6
Today in History: Sept. 30
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Harford County shooting
Fall Movie Guide
PHOTOS: 2018 Emmy Awards
Florence thrashing coast
Hurricane Florence: Before the storm
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
New York Fashion Week
Best places to go apple picking this fall
20 of the best DC-area fall festivals
‘Embodiment of America’: Traffic stops as locals pay respects to Sen. John McCain
Who else is buried at US Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis?
Remembering John McCain
PHOTOS: Aretha Franklin’s farewell
John McCain’s life and career
MTV Video Music Awards
Celebrity deaths
Local deaths of note
PHOTOS: Remembering Aretha Franklin
Shooting at the Capital Gazette
25 best places to visit in the US