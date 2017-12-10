Celebrity birthdays for the week of Dec. 10-16

In this Aug. 6, 2015, file photo, Raven-Symone attends the Broadway opening night of “Hamilton” at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York. Actress Raven-Symone is the latest host to leave the daytime chatfest “The View.” She announced on the show Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, that she’ll be gone before the end of the year. She’s producing and starring in a remake of the sitcom “That’s So Raven” for The Disney Channel, where she said her character will now be a single mom of two children, one of whom has “visions.” (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Dec. 10: Actress Fionnula Flanagan (”Waking Ned Devine”) is 76. Actor Tommy Kirk is 76. Singer Chad Stuart of Chad and Jeremy is 76. Singer Ralph Tavares of Tavares is 76. Actress-singer Gloria Loring is 71. Drummer Walter “Clyde” Orange of The Commodores is 71. Country singer Johnny Rodriguez is 66. Actress Susan Dey is 65. Musician Paul Hardcastle is 60. Actor John York (“General Hospital”) is 59. Actor-director Kenneth Branagh is 57. Actress Nia Peeples is 56. TV chef Bobby Flay is 53. Singer-guitarist J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr. is 52. Bassist Scot Alexander of Dishwalla is 46. Drummer Meg White of The White Stripes is 43. Actress Emmanuelle Chriqui (“Entourage”) is 42. Rapper Kuniva of D12 is 42. Actor Alano Miller (“Underground,” “Jane the Virgin”) is 38. Bassist Noah Harmon of Airborne Toxic Event is 36. Country singer Meghan Linsey is 32. Actress Raven-Symone (”That’s So Raven,” `’The Cosby Show”) is 32.

Dec. 11: Actress Rita Moreno is 86. Singer David Gates of Bread is 77. Actress Donna Mills (”Knots Landing”) is 77. Singer Brenda Lee is 73. Actress Linda Day George (TV’s “Mission: Impossible”) is 73. Actress Teri Garr is 70. Actress Bess Armstrong is 64. Singer Jermaine Jackson is 63. Bassist Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue is 59. Actor Ben Browder (”Stargate SG-1”) is 55. Singer-bassist Justin Currie of Del Amitri is 53. Bassist David Schools of Widespread Panic is 53. Actor Gary Dourdan (”C.S.I.”) is 51. Actress-comedian Mo’Nique is 50. Actor Max Martini (”The Unit”) is 48. Rapper-actor Mos Def (Yasiin Bey) is 44. Actor Rider Strong (”Boy Meets World”) is 38. Actress Xosha Roquemore (”The Mindy Project”) is 33. Actress Karla Souza (”How to Get Away With Murder”) is 31. Actress-singer Hailee Steinfeld is 21.

Dec. 12: Game-show host Bob Barker is 94. Singer Connie Francis is 80. Singer Dionne Warwick is 77. Singer-guitarist Dickey Betts (Allman Brothers) is 74. Actor Wings Hauser is 70. Actor Bill Nighy (”Pirates of the Caribbean”) is 68. Actor Duane Chase (”The Sound of Music”) is 67. Singer-percussionist Sheila E. is 60. Actress Sheree J. Wilson (”Walker, Texas Ranger,” `’Dallas”) is 59. Guitarist Eric Schenkman of Spin Doctors is 54. Bassist Nicholas Dimichino of Nine Days is 50. Actress Jennifer Connelly is 47. Actress Madchen Amick (”My Own Worst Enemy,” `’Twin Peaks”) is 47. Actress Regina Hall is 47. Actress Mayim Bialik is 42. Actor Lucas Hedges (”Manchester By The Sea”) is 21. Actress Sky Katz (”Raven’s Home”) is 13.

Dec. 13: Actor Dick Van Dyke is 92. Actor Christopher Plummer is 88. Country singer Buck White of The Whites is 87. Actor-singer John Davidson is 76. Singer Ted Nugent is 69. Guitarist Jeff “Skunk” Baxter (The Doobie Brothers, Steely Dan) is 69. Guitarist Ron Getman of The Tractors is 69. Country singer-guitarist Randy Owen of Alabama is 68. Actress Wendie Malick (”Just Shoot Me”) is 67. Country singer John Anderson is 63. Singer Morris Day of The Time is 61. Actor Steve Buscemi is 60. Actor Johnny Whitaker (”Family Affair”) is 58. Bassist John Munson of Semisonic is 55. Reality TV star NeNe Leakes (”The New Normal,” `’The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) is 51. Actor-comedian Jamie Foxx is 50. TV personality Debbie Matenopoulos is 43. Singer-guitarist Tom Delonge of Angels and Airwaves (and Blink-182) is 42. Actor James Kyson Lee (”Heroes”) is 42. Actress Chelsea Hertford (”Major Dad”) is 36. Singer Amy Lee of Evanescence is 36. Actor Michael Socha (”Once Upon A Time In Wonderland”) is 30. Trumpeter Wesley Watkins of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 30. Actor Marcel Spears (”The Mayor”) is 29. Singer Taylor Swift is 28. Actress Maisy Stella (”Nashville”) is 14.

Dec. 14: Actor Hal Williams (”227,” `’Sanford and Son”) is 83. Singer Joyce Vincent-Wilson of Tony Orlando and Dawn is 71. Actress Dee Wallace is 69. Bassist Cliff Williams (AC/DC) is 68. Singer-guitarist Mike Scott of The Waterboys is 59. Singer-whistle player Peter “Spider” Stacy of The Pogues is 59. Actress Cynthia Gibb (”Fame”) is 54. Actress Nancy Valen (”Baywatch”) is 52. Actor Archie Kao (”Chicago P.D.”) is 48. Singer Brian Dalyrimple of Soul for Real is 42. Actor Jackson Rathbone (”Twilight” movies) is 33. Actress Vanessa Hudgens is 29. Singer Tori Kelly is 25.

Dec. 15: Actor-comedian Tim Conway is 84. Singer Cindy Birdsong of The Supremes is 78. Drummer Dave Clark of the Dave Clark Five is 75. Drummer Carmine Appice of Vanilla Fudge is 71. Actor Don Johnson is 68. Actress Melanie Chartoff (”Rugrats,” `’Parker Lewis Can’t Lose”) is 67. Actor Justin Ross (”A Chorus Line”) is 63. Bassist Paul Simonon of The Clash is 62. Country singer Doug Phelps (The Kentucky Headhunters, Brothers Phelps) is 57. Actress Helen Slater is 54. Actor Paul Kaye (”Game of Thrones”) is 53. Actress Molly Price (”Third Watch”) is 52. Actor Garrett Wang (”Star Trek: Voyager”) is 49. Actor Michael Shanks (”Stargate SG-1”) is 47. Actor Stuart Townsend (”Queen of the Damned”) is 45. Actor Geoff Stults (new “Odd Couple”) is 41. Actor Adam Brody (”The O.C.”) is 38. Actress Michelle Dockery (”Downton Abbey”) is 36. Actor George O. Gore II (”My Wife and Kids”) is 35. Actress Camilla Luddington (”Grey’s Anatomy”) is 34. Guitarist Alana Haim of Haim is 26.

Dec. 16: Actress Joyce Bulifant (”The Mary Tyler Moore Show”) is 80. Actress Liv Ullman is 79. Journalist Lesley Stahl (”60 Minutes”) is 76. Writer-producer Steven Bochco is 74. Guitarist Tony Hicks of The Hollies is 72. Singer Benny Anderson of ABBA is 71. Actor Ben Cross is 70. Singer-guitarist Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top is 68. Actress Alison LaPlaca (”The John Larroquette Show”) is 58. Actor Sam Robards is 56. Actor Jon Tenney (”The Closer,” `’Brooklyn South”) is 56. Actor Benjamin Bratt (”Private Practice,” `’Law and Order”) is 54. Country singer Jeff Carson is 54. Comedian JB Smoove (”The Millers,” `’Curb Your Enthusiasm”) is 52. Actress Miranda Otto (”Lord of the Rings” films) is 50. Actor Daniel Cosgrove (”Van Wilder”) is 47. Singer Michael McCary (Boyz II Men) is 46. Actress Krysten Ritter (”Jessica Jones,” `’Breaking Bad”) is 36. Actress Zoe Jarman (”The Mindy Project”) is 35. Actor Theo James (”Insurgent,” `’Divergent”) is 33. Actress Amanda Setton (”The Mindy Project,” `’Gossip Girl”) is 32. Bassist Dave Rublin of American Authors is 31. Actress Anna Popplewell (”The Chronicles of Narnia” films) is 29. Actor Stephan James (”Race,” `’Selma”) is 24.

