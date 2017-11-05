Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 5-11

Here are some celebrities celebrating a birthday this week.



Nov. 5: Actress Elke Sommer is 77. Singer Art Garfunkel is 76. Singer Peter Noone of Herman’s Hermits is 70. TV personality Kris Jenner is 62. Actor Nestor Serrano (”24”) is 62. Actor Robert Patrick (”The X-Files”) is 59. Singer Bryan Adams is 58. Actress Tilda Swinton is 57. Actress-singer Andrea McArdle is 54. Actress Tatum O’Neal is 54. Singer Angelo Moore of Fishbone is 52. Actor Seth Gilliam (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 49. Keyboardist Mark Hunter of James is 49. Actor Sam Rockwell is 49. Country singers Jennifer and Heather Kinley of The Kinleys are 47. Guitarist-keyboardist Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead is 46. Actor Corin Nemec (”Parker Lewis Can’t Lose”) is 46. Singer-guitarist Ryan Adams is 43. Actor Luke Hemsworth (”Westworld”) is 37. Guitarist Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers is 30.

Nov. 6: Country singer Stonewall Jackson is 85. Singer Eugene Pitt of the Jive Five is 80. Singer P.J. Proby is 79. Actress Sally Field is 71. Jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval is 68. Actress Lori Singer (”Fame,” `’Footloose”) is 60. Actor Lance Kerwin is 57. Bassist Paul Brindley of The Sundays is 54. Singer Corey Glover of Living Colour is 53. Actress Kelly Rutherford (”Melrose Place”) is 49. Actor Ethan Hawke is 47. Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson (”The Taste,” `’Chopped”) is 47. Actress Thandie Newton is 45. Model-actress Rebecca Romijn is 45. Actress Zoe McLellan (”NCIS: New Orleans”) is 43. Actress Taryn Manning is 39. Actress Emma Stone is 29.

Nov. 7: Actor Barry Newman is 79. Singer Johnny Rivers is 75. Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is 74. Actor Christopher Knight (”The Brady Bunch”) is 60. Guitarist Greg Tribbett of Mudvayne is 49. Actor Jeremy London (”Party of Five”) is 45. Actor Jason London (”The Rage: Carrie Two”) is 45. Actress Yunjin Kim (”Lost”) is 44. Actor Adam DeVine (”Modern Family”) is 34. Guitarist Zach Myers of Shinedown is 34. Actor Lucas Neff (”Raising Hope”) is 32. Rapper Tinie Tempah is 29. Singer Lorde is 21.

Nov. 8: Actor Norman Lloyd (”St. Elsewhere”) is 103. Singer Bonnie Bramlett is 73. Singer Bonnie Raitt is 68. Former “Entertainment Tonight” host Mary Hart is 67. Actress Alfre Woodard is 65. Singer-songwriter Rickie Lee Jones is 63. Singer-actor Leif Garrett is 56. TV chef Gordon Ramsay is 51. Actress Courtney Thorne-Smith is 50. Actress Parker Posey is 49. Singer Diana King is 47. Bassist Scott Devendorf of The National is 45. Actress Gretchen Mol is 44. Actor Matthew Rhys is 43. Actress Tara Reid is 42. Singer Bucky Covington (”American Idol”) is 40. Actress Dania Ramirez (”Devious Maids,” `’Entourage”) is 38. TV personality Jack Osbourne (”The Osbournes”) is 32. Actress Jessica Lowndes (”90210”) is 29. Singer-actor Riker Lynch (”Glee”) is 26. Singer Lauren Alaina (”American Idol”) is 23.

Nov. 9: Actor Charlie Robinson (”Night Court”) is 72. Actor Robert David Hall (”CSI”) is 69. Actor Lou Ferrigno (”The Incredible Hulk”) is 66. Gospel singer Donnie McClurkin is 58. Drummer Dee Plakas of L7 is 57. Rapper Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa is 48. Rapper Scarface of Geto Boys is 47. Actor Eric Dane is 45. Singer Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees is 44. Bassist Barry Knox of Parmalee is 40. Singer Sisqo (Dru Hill) is 39. Country singer Chris Lane is 33. Actress Nikki Blonsky (”Hairspray”) is 29.

Nov. 10: Film composer Ennio Morricone is 89. Blues singer Bobby Rush is 83. Actor Albert Hall (”Ally McBeal,” `’Beloved”) is 80. Country singer Donna Fargo is 76. Lyricist Tim Rice is 73. Actress-dancer Ann Reinking is 68. Actor Jack Scalia is 67. Actor-comedian Sinbad is 61. Actress Mackenzie Phillips is 58. Actor Hugh Bonneville (”Downton Abbey”) is 54. Comedian Tommy Davidson (”In Living Color”) is 54. Actor Michael Jai White is 53. Country singer Chris Cagle is 49. Comedian Tracy Morgan is 49. Actress Ellen Pompeo is 48. Actor Orny Adams (”Teen Wolf”) is 47. Rapper Warren G is 47. Contemporary Christian singer Matt Maher is 43. Singer-guitarist Jim Adkins of Jimmy Eat World is 42. Rapper Eve is 39. Bassist Chris Joannou of Silverchair is 38. Actress Heather Matarazzo is 35. Country singer Miranda Lambert is 34. Actor Josh Peck (”Drake and Josh”) is 31. Singer Vinz Dery of Nico and Vinz is 27. Actress Kiernan Shipka (”Mad Men”) is 18.

Nov. 11: Guitarist Vince Martell of Vanilla Fudge is 72. Singer-keyboardist Paul Cowsill of The Cowsills is 66. Singer Marshall Crenshaw is 64. Singer-guitarist Andy Partridge of XTC is 64. Singer Dave Alvin is 62. Synthesizer player Ian Craig Marsh (Human League, Heaven 17) is 61. Actor Stanley Tucci is 57. Actress Demi Moore is 55. Actress Calista Flockhart is 53. Actor Philip McKeon (”Alice”) is 53. Drummer Scott Mercado of Candlebox is 53. Actor Frank John Hughes (”24”) is 50. TV personality Carson Kressley (”Queer Eye for the Straight Guy”) is 48. Actor David DeLuise (”Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 46. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is 43. Actress Christa B. Allen (”Revenge”) is 26.

