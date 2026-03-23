How to watch full episodes of ‘Matt About Town’ on YouTube!

Starting Tuesday, March 24th, full episodes of "Matt About Town" will be available on YouTube.

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For the last three years, WTOP’s “Matt About Town” segment has brought you some of the D.C. region’s most interesting feature news stories every Tuesday and Thursday.

Starting Tuesday, March 24, in addition to being available on WTOP.com, full episodes of “Matt About Town” will also be available on YouTube.

You can watch on WTOP’s YouTube page and also subscribe to Matt’s channel.

“Matt About Town” content will also still be available on your favorite social media platforms. But instead of full episodes, you’ll get highlights of the current week’s episode — almost like a movie trailer.

Be on the lookout for the debut YouTube episode of “Matt About Town,” featuring the hidden secrets of D.C.’s Thomas Jefferson Memorial!

And, as always, you can hear “Matt About Town” segments on air every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday on 103.5 FM, 107.7 FM and 103.9 FM.

If you have a story idea you’d like Matt to cover, email him or chat with him on Instagram and TikTok.

Check out all “Matt About Town” episodes here!

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