Explore DC’s oldest, and allegedly most haunted, home

At the corner of New York Avenue and 18th Street NW, in D.C.’s Foggy Bottom neighborhood, you’ll find a home where almost everything — from the doors to the windows to the walls — is curved, with secret entrances leading to extra layers of hallways and staircases.

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” we’re exploring the Octagon House and museum, one of D.C.’s most architecturally unique and historical structures.

D.C.-area filmmaker Elena Tibbetts, who has been photographing D.C.’s historical architectural homes for years through her project, “DomoNaut,” said the shape of the plot of land the house is on is one of the main reasons behind its odd shape.

Originally constructed for a family friend of George Washington in 1799, this house has unparalleled historical connections (even for D.C.) to many prominent figures — from James Madison to Jacqueline Kennedy.

But the truly thrilling secrets of the Octagon revolve around various paranormal encounters that are alleged to have occurred there over generations. From aberrations spotted by workers in the bowels of the basement, to mysterious encounters with upstairs spirits during overnight stays, the lore of the Octagon runs deep.

To learn more about the Octagon House and Museum, or even take a tour yourself, you can visit the Architects Foundation, D.C.’s nonprofit affiliate of the American Institute of Architects, who oversee the building.

