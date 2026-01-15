An ongoing Smithsonian study of our region’s cutest apex predator (and its poop!)

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” we’re highlighting an ongoing study being conducted at the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center, where scientists are examining otter poop—in an effort to better understand how our Chesapeake ecosystem is fairing.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. A new study on river otter poop shows us what we can learn from nature's call

Turns out you can learn a lot from the moment duty calls for one of the Chesapeake Bay’s cutest, furriest apex predators.

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” we’re highlighting an ongoing study being conducted at the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center, where scientists are examining otter poop in an effort to better understand how our Chesapeake ecosystem is fairing.

You heard us right. We’re getting our hands a little dirty, hiking the trails of SERC’s campus, for the gross stuff (which is actually the utterly fascinating stuff!).

Come along on this adventure to learn about how the study of the North American River Otter actually impacts us as humans quite a bit. Along the way, you’ll see what makes this project unlike any other science experiment you’ve ever seen before, and why SERC is such a uniquely perfect place for a study like this to occur.

To learn more about this study, and all the projects happening at SERC, you can visit their website.

And tune in next week on Monday, on WTOP’s social media platforms exclusively, for the part III conclusion of our exploration at SERC, discussing how scientists actually examine the animal/parasite DNA in these otter waste samples using state of the art lab equipment.

Hear “Matt About Town” first every Tuesday and Thursday on 103.5 FM!

If you have a story idea you’d like Matt to cover, email him or chat with him on Instagram and TikTok.

Check out all “Matt About Town” episodes here!

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.