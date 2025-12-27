Live Radio
Home » Matt About Town » 'Matt About Town' Wrapped:…

‘Matt About Town’ Wrapped: 2025 in Review

Matt Kaufax | matt.kaufax@wtop.com

December 27, 2025, 5:28 AM

Matt About Town 2025 Wrapped!

It’s been a year of adventures, new friends, and most importantly fun on “Matt About Town!”

For WTOP’s feature segment, 2025 broke new ground.

From excursions to meeting the giant pandas at the Smithsonian National Zoo, going behind the scenes of some of the D.C. area’s most off-the-beaten path historical attractions, and trying new activities (like underground garage bike racing), no quest was truly off limits.

More '2025 in Review' stories

While a huge shout out belongs to everyone who was a feature as part of the show, the biggest kudos goes to everyone who tuned in — online and on the air — to help us keep it going.

Enjoy this short 2025 video recap, and here’s to more shenanigans in 2026!

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Matt Kaufax

If there's an off-the-beaten-path type of attraction, person or phenomenon in the D.C. area that you think more people should know about, Matt is your guy. An award-winning reporter for WTOP, he's always on the hunt for stories that provide a unique local flavor—a slice of life if you will.

matt.kaufax@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up