‘Matt About Town’ Wrapped: 2025 in Review

From excursions to going behind the scenes of some of the D.C. region's historical attractions, 2025 broke new ground for WTOP's feature segment "Matt About Town."

It’s been a year of adventures, new friends, and most importantly fun on “Matt About Town!”

For WTOP’s feature segment, 2025 broke new ground.

From excursions to meeting the giant pandas at the Smithsonian National Zoo, going behind the scenes of some of the D.C. area’s most off-the-beaten path historical attractions, and trying new activities (like underground garage bike racing), no quest was truly off limits.

While a huge shout out belongs to everyone who was a feature as part of the show, the biggest kudos goes to everyone who tuned in — online and on the air — to help us keep it going.

Enjoy this short 2025 video recap, and here’s to more shenanigans in 2026!

