It might be DC’s most exclusive museum hidden inside a local TV station

August 5, 2025, 4:35 AM

DC TV station's unofficial 'newseum' tells the story of media history

Did you know the first time Kermit the Frog and Ronald McDonald ever appeared on TV was in D.C.?

Or, that the first color television broadcast in the history of TV was filmed in the District?

All of these things happened at NBC Washington, the location of the latest episode of “Matt About Town.”

WTOP’s Matt Kaufax received a behind-the-scenes tour of the TV station’s unofficial “newseum,” which contains some incredible artifacts that tell the stories (of the stories) that shaped our country, one broadcast at a time.

Matt Kaufax

If there's an off-the-beaten-path type of attraction, person or phenomenon in the D.C. area that you think more people should know about, Matt is your guy. An award-winning reporter for WTOP, he's always on the hunt for stories that provide a unique local flavor—a slice of life if you will.

