It might be DC’s most exclusive museum hidden inside a local TV station

Did you know the first time Kermit the Frog and Ronald McDonald ever appeared on TV was in D.C.?

Or, that the first color television broadcast in the history of TV was filmed in the District?

All of these things happened at NBC Washington, the location of the latest episode of “Matt About Town.”

WTOP’s Matt Kaufax received a behind-the-scenes tour of the TV station’s unofficial “newseum,” which contains some incredible artifacts that tell the stories (of the stories) that shaped our country, one broadcast at a time.

