Did you know there are 485-million-year-old fossils hidden in the floor panels of DC’s National Archives?

The priceless pages at D.C.'s National Archives tell the story of America's birth. But did you know that inside the building itself, there's another even more ancient story hidden in the walls and the floorboards?

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax skipped the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution to experience his own “National Treasure” moment — hunting for fossils at the historic building.

Come along with Matt, and a familiar fossil hunter guest, to uncover the 485-million-year-old secrets hidden in plain sight — another addition to “D.C.’s accidental museum of paleontology!”

