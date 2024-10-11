11 stops, 2 miles: Endless memories along this exhilarating DC beer trail

In today's episode of "Matt About Town," WTOP's Matt Kaufax got on his bike (again) — and headed out on the Metropolitan Beer Trail!

It’s one of D.C.’s best fall adventures that’s putting a lesser-known area of the city on the map.

In today's episode of "Matt About Town," WTOP's Matt Kaufax got on his bike (again) — and headed out on the Metropolitan Beer Trail!

Featuring 11 stops along a two-mile stretch, the MBT is put on by the NoMa Business Improvement District, and is now in its third year. It started with just a handful of stops and a couple thousand participants, but has grown to 15,000 registered members strong (with new stops added frequently).

At its core, the trail celebrates two things: The Northeast D.C. community and its signature small businesses that craft exquisite brews.

You don’t have to be a beer enthusiast to imbibe in the good vibes along the MBT either. Many of the stops Matt made it out to — like D.C.’s Metrobar, Lost Generation Brewing Company, and City State Brewing Company — offer food, games and family-friendly vibes for all ages.

Along his hops-infused journey, Matt was joined by biking companion Maura Brophy, the president of the NoMa BID. Together, the pair met up with familiar faces at each new stop, and made plenty of new friends along the way. As Matt found out, the key to making it through (if you’re committing to the bit) is to pace yourself.

To sign up for the Metropolitan Beer Trail through NoMa BID’s website, head here.

Once you register at metropolitanbeertrail.com, your free passport will be instantly delivered to your mobile phone via text and email. And you can save your passport to your phone’s home screen for easy, one-tap access. When you visit participating brewery stops along the trail, you’ll be able to use location services to check in. Accumulate points inside your digital passport to win fun prizes, like T-shirts, hats and beer koozies!

The MBT season runs from April through the end of December. At the end of the year, NoMa BID crowns the “MBT MVP,” or the person with the most points accumulated from check-ins along the trial to be the recipient of a special grand prize.

Come along with Matt as he bikes to find D.C.’s best brew!

