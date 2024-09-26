Live Radio
Home » Matt About Town » Why doesn't DC have…

Why doesn’t DC have a J Street?

Matt Kaufax | matt.kaufax@wtop.com

September 26, 2024, 4:47 AM

Explore the mystery behind DC's missing street letter
If our country’s Founding Fathers knew their ABCs, why is the District missing a letter?

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax investigates: Why is there no J Street in D.C.?

The answer may surprise you — and is a little more complicated than you might think!

The story starts with French-American artist, professor and military engineer Pierre Charles L’Enfant who designed the baroque-styled plan for Washington, D.C. in 1791. You may know his name from seeing it all around the city.

Matt found that when the plan for D.C. was conceptualized back in the late 1700s, there were several alleged factors that contributed to the lack of a letter “J.”

Some are true, some are urban legend. Others fall somewhere in between.

Come along on Matt’s video journey to uncover the truth!

Hear “Matt About Town” first every Tuesday and Thursday on 103.5 FM! 

If you have a story idea you’d like Matt to cover, email him, or chat with him on Instagram and TikTok.

Check out all “Matt About Town” episodes here!

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Matt Kaufax

If there's an off-the-beaten-path type of attraction, person, or phenomenon in the DC area that you think more people should know about, Matt is your guy. As the features reporter for WTOP, he's always on the hunt for stories that provide a unique local flavor—a slice of life if you will.

matt.kaufax@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up