Why doesn’t DC have a J Street?

In today's episode of "Matt About Town," WTOP's Matt Kaufax investigates: Why is there no J Street in D.C.? The answer may surprise you — and is a little more complicated than you might think!

If our country’s Founding Fathers knew their ABCs, why is the District missing a letter?

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax investigates: Why is there no J Street in D.C.?

The answer may surprise you — and is a little more complicated than you might think!

The story starts with French-American artist, professor and military engineer Pierre Charles L’Enfant who designed the baroque-styled plan for Washington, D.C. in 1791. You may know his name from seeing it all around the city.

Matt found that when the plan for D.C. was conceptualized back in the late 1700s, there were several alleged factors that contributed to the lack of a letter “J.”

Some are true, some are urban legend. Others fall somewhere in between.

Come along on Matt’s video journey to uncover the truth!

