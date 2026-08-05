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DOJ sues Montgomery County over amended gun restrictions

Ceoli Jacoby, Bethesda Today

August 5, 2026, 11:17 AM

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner Bethesda Today and republished with permission. Sign up for Bethesda Today’s free email subscription today.

The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday sued Montgomery County in Maryland’s federal district court, arguing that the county’s restrictions on guns in public places are “breathtaking in scope” and likely unconstitutional.

The restrictions at issue in the lawsuit — including limits on guns within 100 yards of parks, places of worship and schools — have been on the books for years. The county, however, had been unable to enforce them until recently as a result of a separate challenge in state court known as Engage Armament LLC, et al. v. Montgomery County, Maryland.

Read more from Bethesda Today.

Ceoli Jacoby, Bethesda Today

Bethesda Today, and its print publication Bethesda Magazine, is the primary source of local news in Montgomery County and was previously known as Bethesda Beat and MoCo360.

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