DOJ sues Montgomery County over amended gun restrictions

The restrictions at issue in the lawsuit — including limits on guns within 100 yards of parks, places of worship and schools — have been on the books for years.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner Bethesda Today and republished with permission. Sign up for Bethesda Today’s free email subscription today.

The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday sued Montgomery County in Maryland’s federal district court, arguing that the county’s restrictions on guns in public places are “breathtaking in scope” and likely unconstitutional.

The restrictions at issue in the lawsuit — including limits on guns within 100 yards of parks, places of worship and schools — have been on the books for years. The county, however, had been unable to enforce them until recently as a result of a separate challenge in state court known as Engage Armament LLC, et al. v. Montgomery County, Maryland.

Read more from Bethesda Today.