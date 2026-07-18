DOJ sues Maryland challenging law awarding in-state tuition to illegal immigrants

The Department of Justice has sued the state of Maryland for a law that provides in-state tuition and financial assistance to people living in the country illegally.

The Department of Justice has sued the state of Maryland for a law that provides in-state tuition and financial assistance to people living in the country illegally.

The lawsuit alleges that these practices discriminate against U.S. citizens who miss out on opportunities to earn scholarships and other incentives that are awarded to illegal citizens.

“Congress long ago made clear that Maryland cannot deny educational opportunities to American citizens that it gives to illegal aliens in the State,” Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward said.

The U.S. seeks in the lawsuit to prohibit enforcement of the statute allowing the financial assistance and in-state tuition rates for all illegal aliens who maintain in-state residency.

“By granting illegal aliens in-state tuition, Maryland is not only violating federal law but subsidizing education for illegal aliens, costing Maryland taxpayers roughly $9 million for just one academic year. This Department of Justice is committed to fulfilling President Donald Trump’s promise that illegal aliens will not obtain taxpayer benefits or preferential treatment over our own citizens,” Woodward said.

The DOJ said this filing marks the agency’s 13th lawsuit challenging in-state tuition for illegal immigrants.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.