Trump administration presses on with effort to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Liberia

On Friday, the Trump administration asked a U.S. District Court to dissolve an order blocking the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Liberia.

President Donald Trump’s administration is moving forward with attempting to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Liberia, the latest development in a lengthy legal saga centered around the Maryland man that began when he was mistakenly deported to El Salvador in March 2025.

On Friday, the Trump administration asked a U.S. District Court judge in Maryland to dissolve an order blocking the deportation of Abrego Garcia to Liberia.

The Department of Homeland Security said that is the only thing stopping them from transporting him.

WTOP reached out to Abrego Garcia’s attorney, Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, who said that these “are mostly reheated arguments that have already been rejected by the District Court on several occasions.”

He said the administration’s only reasoning for why Abrego Garcia should not be sent to Costa Rica is that it has “already put a lot of effort into trying to send him to Liberia.”

Abrego Garcia was deported to El Salvador in March 2025 despite a court ruling saying he should have remained in the U.S. He was brought back to the United States in June to face criminal charges in Tennessee. He was then brought back to Maryland and released on bail in August before being detained and then released again in December.

Abrego Garcia has pleaded not guilty to charges in Tennessee related to human smuggling

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