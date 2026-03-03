Md. family worried after openly gay professional gamer deported to Cameroon

Ludovic Mbock, a well-known competitive gamer, is gay, and therefore not safe in his native Cameroon, his sister says.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, The Banner Montgomery, and republished with permission. Subscribe to The Banner Montgomery here.

Competitive gamer Ludovic Mbock, left, with his half-sister, Diane Sohna. (Courtesy of Diane Sohna)(Credit Diane Sohna/Banner) Competitive gamer Ludovic Mbock, left, with his half-sister, Diane Sohna. (Courtesy of Diane Sohna)(Credit Diane Sohna/Banner) His family described it as a routine check-in with ICE for Ludovic Mbock, a 38-year-old regional video gaming champion who came to the U.S. from Cameroon legally as a teen and built a life in Oxon Hill.

But Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Baltimore arrested him two weeks ago and sent him to detention facilities in Louisiana and Georgia. Mbock’s lawyer and family fear he will soon be deported back to Cameroon, where he will not be safe.

“He’s an openly gay person. He won’t be able to survive in Cameroon,” said Mbock’s lawyer, Edward Neufville.

The story continues. Read the rest at The Banner.