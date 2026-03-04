Live Radio
Anticipating an ICE surge, county leaders in Md. ramp up immigrant protections

Jack Hogan, The Banner

March 4, 2026, 3:22 PM

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, The Banner Montgomery, and republished with permission. Subscribe to The Banner Montgomery here.

Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, home to more than half of the state’s foreign-born population, are bracing for a possible surge in federal immigration enforcement.

Immigrants and their advocates are alarmed by reports that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is looking to lease more real estate and potentially send more agents to Maryland.

In recent weeks, local officials have proposed a slew of measures to stymie ICE’s plans.

This story continues. Read the rest at The Banner.

Jack Hogan, The Banner

The Banner Montgomery is a local, independent news source covering Montgomery County and Maryland.

