Slightly salty water could come out of your faucet soon in these Maryland suburbs

Slightly saltier tap water is possible as road salt washes into the Potomac River. WSSC Water said the water is safe but long-term salt levels are rising.

The water coming from your faucet may taste slightly saltier than usual in the coming weeks.

WSSC Water — the water utility for Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland — said salt used on roads and sidewalks during the recent snowstorm will eventually wash into waterways and make its way into the drinking water supply.

Lyn Riggins, a spokesperson for WSSC Water, said multiple tons of salt were used to clear roads and sidewalks from the winter storm more than a week ago.

“Eventually, it’s going to wash down the storm drains. It’s going to make its way into the creeks, the streams, the rivers, our source water,” Riggins said, adding that WSSC Water regularly tests the water and it’s safe to drink.

Riggins said most people likely won’t notice the saltier taste.

“For people who are on sodium-restricted diets, they need to be mindful of it. For the average person, probably not,” she said.

However, a long-term problem is brewing, Riggins said. Testing shows salt levels in the Potomac River, the region’s main water source, have been steadily rising for 30 years. According to the Potomac Conservancy and WSSC Water, salt levels in the Potomac River rose 230% between 1991 and 2021.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said sodium in drinking water should not exceed 20 milligrams per liter. WSSC Water said its testing has shown sodium levels above 17 mg/L.

Part of the problem, according to WSSC Water, is that too many people use more salt than necessary on driveways and sidewalks. Much of it gets wasted. One cup of salt can treat an average driveway, and leftover salt can be reused.

“If there’s some left, when it’s done its job, sweep it up and reuse it,” Riggins said.

A report published by the University of Toledo in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and the Environment found that salt use has tripled over the last 45 years. Higher concentrations of salt are showing up in streams, rivers, lakes and other sources of fresh water.

And unless the water and sewer utility wants to spend millions of dollars for additional filtration equipment, there’s no practical way to get rid of it.

“Salt cannot be removed from the source water,” Riggins said. So, we have to be mindful of what we put on the land affects the water.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.