Maryland sues to block planned Washington County ICE detention center

Brenda Wintrode and Madeleine O'Neill, The Banner

February 23, 2026, 3:32 PM

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, The Banner Montgomery, and republished with permission. Subscribe to The Banner Montgomery here.

Gov. Moore on why Maryland filed a lawsuit against DHS on planned ICE facility

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown is suing the Department of Homeland Security to stop the transformation of a Williamsport warehouse into an immigration detention facility, citing environmental and public health concerns.

The Department of Homeland Security purchased an 825,000-square-foot facility in Williamsport and its 53.5-acre property for $102.4 million from a private entity last month. Public documents say the facility would include “holding and processing spaces,” cafeterias, offices and health care space.

The facility is one of dozens planned across the country as the Trump administration accelerates its deportation campaign.

The story contiues. Read the rest at The Banner

The Banner Montgomery is a local, independent news source covering Montgomery County and Maryland.

