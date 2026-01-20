Maryland redistricting commission to vote on new congressional maps

Maryland's Redistricting Advisory Commission is expected to vote Tuesday evening on new congressional maps, according to a spokesperson for the governor's office.

The vote will take place during a closed session around 4 p.m.

Gov. Wes Moore assembled the commission in late November to make recommendations about mid-cycle redistricting.

In mid-December, the commission called for Marylanders to share map ideas and held public hearings to receive feedback. Ultimately, the commission will make recommendations to the governor and General Assembly, which convened on Jan. 14.

Members of the redistricting commission include: Chair Sen. Angela Alsobrooks, Senate President Bill Ferguson, the Speaker of the House, Cumberland Mayor Raymond Morriss, and former Attorney General Brian Frosh.

Redrawing Congressional Maps

The last time Maryland redrew its congressional maps was in 2022, following the 2020 U.S. Census.

Congressional maps are usually redrawn every 10 years, after a census highlights shifts in the population.

Several other U.S. states are also pursuing mid-cycle redistricting efforts as Republicans seek to maintain their majority in Congress ahead of the 2026 elections. The push also comes after President Trump called on Texas Republicans to find more seats.

The effort has led to nine more seats that Republicans think they can win and six more that Democrats think they can win, the Associated Press reported.

“At a moment when other states are moving aggressively to redraw maps — and with some already signaling they want the Supreme Court to weaken or effectively nullify key protections in the Voting Rights Act — Maryland cannot afford to sit on the sidelines,” Alsobrooks said in December.

Maryland leaders and residents react

Many state leaders have expressed opposition to the redistricting effort.

Senate President Bill Ferguson criticized the lack of transparency.

House Minority Leader Jason Buckel agreed, saying in a statement, “There has been limited and rushed public input, and at least 50% of it is against any redistricting.”

A poll conducted by the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) found that 41% of residents believe the current district lines are drawn unfairly, with 22% saying they currently favor Democrats, and 8% saying they favor Republicans.